https://ria.ru/20211026/taliban-1756166342.html

“They’re already at the border.” What started in Afghanistan

“They’re already at the border.” What began in Afghanistan – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

“They’re already at the border.” What started in Afghanistan

Illegitimate government, human rights violations, bloody terrorist attacks and economic collapse – Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo admitted that the situation … RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

2021-10-26T08: 00

2021-10-26T08: 00

2021-10-26T11: 01

security

USA

Taliban

Moscow

odkb

ak-12

Zamir Kabulov

islamic state

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/13/1746353477_0-0:3104:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_1f2066d632b5651db8fa8c73ee487756.jpg

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti, Andrey Kots. Illegitimate government, human rights violations, bloody terrorist attacks and economic collapse – Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo admitted that the situation in Afghanistan is close to critical. In his opinion, the neighboring country is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe and can very quickly turn into a hotbed of international terrorism. The CSTO is building up its military presence in the region. About what is happening there – in the material of RIA Novosti. More LiberalismDays in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the name of “Taliban” *) are really far from a peaceful and calm life. A real massacre took place in Herat over the weekend. The Taliban tried to stop the kidnapping gang. A skirmish ensued. Seventeen people, including children, were killed. The new authorities do not fully control the situation. Protests continue in the country, and they are not shy about suppressing them by force. The meager budget is melting before our eyes, the “social sphere” is in decline, there are no prospects. The Taliban are desperately looking for allies and patrons. Recently, their delegation visited Moscow to enlist, if not financial, then at least political support. However, the Kremlin remembers well how the Afghan Islamists helped the Chechen bandit underground with weapons and fighters in the 1990s, and are in no hurry with diplomatic recognition. According to the talks at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the government of the emirate should show more liberalism in domestic policy. Nevertheless, Moscow nevertheless made a symbolic gesture. The special envoy of the Russian President Zamir Kabulov on Monday called on the United States and European countries to unfreeze the financial assets of Afghanistan. We are talking about nine billion dollars, which Washington and the EU decided to hold back until the new authorities prove their adequacy to the world. And the country needs money like air. According to experts, the only alternative way to quickly replenish the treasury is a sharp increase in the cultivation of opium poppy and, accordingly, the export of heroin. Moreover, the main market for Afghan opiates is Russia, and the United States is unlikely to give up the opportunity to create additional problems for the main geopolitical adversary. Consequently, the Taliban may not see their billions anymore. Strengthening positions At the weekend in neighboring Tajikistan, the exercises of the troops of the CSTO countries, three at once: “Search-2021”, “Interaction-2021” and “Echelon-2021”, were completed. More than four thousand servicemen of the allied armies and more than five hundred units of military equipment, including tactical aviation, took part. Soldiers and officers worked out a joint operation to localize a border armed conflict after international terrorists entered the territory of the CSTO state. The tone was set by the soldiers of the 201st Russian military base stationed in Dushanbe, Kulyab and Bokhtar. They will become the backbone of the CSTO forces in the region if the Taliban suddenly forget about their promises not to attack their neighbors. The Russian Ministry of Defense is well aware of the strategic importance of this formation and since August has been consistently pumping it up with the most modern equipment and weapons. As Chief of Staff of the base, Colonel Yevgeny Okhrimenko, told reporters, thirty T-72B3M tanks with improved characteristics will be transferred here by the end of the year. delivered the AK-12 assault rifles, the Verba portable anti-aircraft missile systems, the upgraded BMP-2M Berezhok, the Linza sanitary armored vehicles, the increased range and power jet infantry flamethrowers, the Kornet anti-tank missile systems, as well as 12.7- ASVK-M “Kord” millimeter sniper rifles. Explosions are just the beginning. It’s no secret that his militants have been trying to settle in Afghanistan for a long time. And unlike the Taliban, they will not stop at borders. IS * is not going to put up with the new Afghan authorities and is already testing the strength of their security system. In September and early October, there were many explosions, armed attacks and shootings in several Afghan provinces, including the capital region. The victims are both Taliban and civilians. The Islamic State in Khorasan group claimed responsibility for some of the terrorist attacks. * It all began with the suicide bombings at the Kabul airport, when up to two hundred local and a dozen US servicemen were killed. over and over again remind of themselves. The latest attacks are evidence that Vilayat Khorasan * is ready to compete for power and influence with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The country may again face a big war, and it is not yet known who will emerge victorious from it. * Terrorist organizations banned in Russia.

https://ria.ru/20211018/afganistan-1755076391.html

https://ria.ru/20211023/ucheniya-1755942630.html

https://ria.ru/20210828/igil-1747554563.html

USA

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/13/1746353477_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_57e52a5af16d496fabd3a5432ba41fce.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

security, usa, taliban, moscow, odkb, ak-12, zamir kabulov, islamic state, sherali mirzo, bmp-2m, t-72b3m, russia