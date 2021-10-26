This year Facebook will spend $ 10 billion to create a “metaverse”

This year alone, Facebook intends to spend $ 10 billion on software VR and AR technologies, as well as the development of related hardware. During his speech to investors, the head of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, promised to purposefully increase investments in this area, but warned that an early return on investments should not be expected.

“I am aware of the magnitude of this rate”– said Zuckerberg. – “These are not investments that will become profitable for us sometime in the near future.”… At the same time, the head of Facebook noted that the company must develop fundamental technologies before investments in AR and VR begin to pay off, and its main goal is to increase the audience of the “metaverse” to a billion users. The founder of Facebook expects to achieve such indicators by the end of the decade, then, in his opinion, the project will become “Real business story”… Zuckerberg believes the metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet.

In a report presented to investors for the third quarter, it is said that investments in the Facebook Reality Labs division will reduce operating income this year by $ 10 billion. Further increases in investments are planned in the coming years. From Q4, the company will separately report its financial performance to Facebook Reality Labs.

Facebook’s total third-quarter revenues were $ 29 billion, up from $ 21.5 billion in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share reached $ 3.22, up from $ 2.40 last year.

In addition to a detailed discussion of the metaverse, Facebook representatives have placed special emphasis on services like Reels, which can attract a young audience. The latter was inspired by TikTok, which, according to Zuckerberg, became “One of the most effective opponents we have faced”…