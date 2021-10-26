Three years after getting married, Gwyneth Paltrow still feels honeymoon

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been happily in her second marriage for three years, with producer Brad Falchuk. However, according to the 49-year-old star, she still feels on her honeymoon with her new husband – they have such a tender relationship.

“It looks like a blessing that we are still in the honeymoon phase. I am really lucky to be married to Brad. There is something special about being together. We were able to develop everything that we went through in life and create something really amazing. And I am grateful for our chemistry. It will help you get through difficult moments, ”the actress shared with People.

It is no coincidence that Paltrow started talking about her relationship: on October 21, her new show Sex, Love & goop will be released on Netflix, in which she will conduct discussions with five couples, understanding everything from intimacy to sexual trauma from the past.

Gwyneth Paltrow shares what advice she gave her teenage children about sexRarely, but the heirs of a star ask their mother about their intimate life.

The actress admits that she overcame the consequences of her first marriage with the help of intensive psychotherapy and therefore can be happy now.

“It’s very important to be honest,” says the movie star. – If you are trying to please someone or to be someone who you are not, then you are lying to yourself. There are definitely times in my life when I look back and think, “I wasn’t in the mood for myself.” And so I had a relationship that was not positive for me. I worked hard to break old stereotypes and work on intimacy issues to get the most out of my marriage. Divorce is never something you count on, but a second marriage can be a wonderful gift. “

Recall that in 2003-2016, the actress was married to the vocalist of the rock band Coldplay Chris Martin and gave birth to two children. Even before the official divorce, she began dating a new man, who later became her second husband.

