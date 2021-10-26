Timothy Chalamet and other stars before popularity

Do you have any funny videos in your archives of fooling around in front of the camera? Even celebrities have videos to blush for! 5-tv.ru shows five funny videos, which were shot by Timothy Chalamet, Justin Bieber and Jenner’s sisters at the start of their careers.

Ariana Grande

Photo: globallookpress.com © face to face

Ariana Grande is known for her singing talent and acting skills on the series “Victorious”. The girl with red and later lilac hair was known to many fans of Disney series!

But only loyal fans know that before filming the series, Grande had her own blog. The girl was fooling around on an amateur camera with friends and re-singing hits. For example, she imagined herself as one of the “peppercorns” Spice girls and recorded lip-sync to the song Wannabe.

YouTube / Ariana Grande

Ariana published the video back in 2007, when opening her mouth to someone else’s music was only gaining momentum. Lipsink is now one of the most popular social media trends. So if Ariana Grande weren’t a big star, she would have become famous on TikTok!

Jungkook

Photo: globallookpress.com © Efren Landaos

South Korean pop group BTS’s vocalist Jungkook, like his colleagues, started out with a talent show. In 2011, the shy Busan native auditioned for Superstar K. The singer did not pass the final selection, but received offers from seven record companies! It took him a long time to decide who to sign a contract with, and after seeing the performance of the South Korean rapper RM, he agreed to the terms of Big Hit Entertainment (now Hybe Corporation).

YouTube: Golden JK

Under the supervision of the producers, Jungkook spent two years improving his dance skills, practicing vocals, changing his hairstyle and clothing style. Already in 2013, he made his debut with BTS and instantly became a girl’s favorite.

Justin Bieber

Photo: globallookpress.com © Hindustan Times

Justin Bieber started his career at school. His mom uploaded a video of one of his son’s performances, where he covered the song R’n’B by artist Ne-Yo. Later, Justin’s mother decided to be more active in keeping her son’s channel and added several replays on YouTube. And I was not mistaken!











Video: YouTube / Justin Bieber

One of these performances was seen by the team of the popular artist and producer Asher. They immediately contacted the family. Biberov and offered the talented boy a contract to release several songs. Justin agreed and a year later recorded the song Baby. And there are billions of views, and fame, and high-paying contracts.

Timothy Chalamet

Photo: globallookpress.com © Ddp

Now Timothy Chalamet is a successful actor with several blockbusters on his account (Interstellar, Dune). But on the Internet, he is remembered for the funny videos that the actor published during his studies at the art school. One of these is a parody rap about a statistics teacher, which Timothy wrote at school.

Video: YouTube / Timothée Chalamet Fan

As Timothy became popular, journalists discovered early work. So Chalamet had to comment on the song on several TV shows. And later he himself mentioned his favorite teacher: in 2020, Timothy wrote down an appeal to the graduates of 2020 and thanked several teachers for teaching him the art of statistics.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner

Photo: globallookpress.com © Wiese / face to face

The Jenner sisters became popular during the release of the Kardashian Family reality show. But they didn’t plan on being TV stars. During the first seasons, in 2011, the girls created their own YouTube channel and filmed amateur video clips for popular songs there.

Video: YouTube / MsKendallandKylie

Even their mother Chris and sister Kim appeared in the video for Christina Aguilera’s song Lady Marmelade. The channel did not exist for a long time: already in 2012, Kendall and Kylie stopped running it. The girls were swallowed up by social life, filming on television and plastic surgery.