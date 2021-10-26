Tokyo protests against former Japanese princess Mako’s wedding – Society

TOKYO, October 26. / TASS /. A protest rally against the marriage of former Japanese princess Mako and her classmate Kei Komuro is taking place on Tuesday in central Tokyo in the Hibiya Park area. This was reported by a TASS correspondent from the scene.

The demonstration is attended by about 100 people. Mainly, the protesters are unhappy with Mako’s chosen one, as well as the financial scandal that accompanied the engagement. They plan to walk about 2 km along the central streets of the capital. The action takes place peacefully, its participants are accompanied by policemen.

On Tuesday, Mako and Kei Komuro’s marriage was officially registered with the Shibuya District Municipality of Tokyo. The newlyweds are expected to meet with the press in a few hours to make a statement in connection with their marriage. They will also provide reporters with written responses to the five pre-directed questions.

Before the wedding, Mako visited her parents, Crown Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, as well as her grandfather and grandmother, now former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko. These meetings were in the nature of farewell, since after marriage, Mako leaves the imperial family and becomes an ordinary citizen of Japan. At the same time, she refuses the state allowance due to her in this case in the amount of 150 million yen (more than $ 1.3 million).

Mako and fellow student Komuro’s wedding was originally slated for November 2018, but has been postponed. Formal explanations were given on this account, but the real reason for the delay was reports of financial disputes between the groom’s mother and her former friend, who demands to return him 4 million yen (about $ 35 thousand), allocated, in particular, for Komuro’s studies. This financial dispute has not yet been resolved, which leaves a negative imprint on the marriage and the emotional state of the newlyweds.

Now the newlyweds will live for some time in a rented apartment in Tokyo. They then plan to move to New York, where Komuro’s work is located. Mako also wants to find a suitable job there. The American Museum of Natural History was named as one of the preferred locations by the Japanese media.