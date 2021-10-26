Top 5 cheapest cars in Russia (new). Prices and details :: Autonews

The phrase “cheap new car” can be officially excluded from the vocabulary of Russian buyers. Even without taking into account the insane dealer markups, inflation, the pandemic crisis and the shortage have led to an unthinkable rise in prices for all models that still remain on the market, and manufacturers rewrite price tags almost every month: for example, at the end of October, AvtoVAZ announced this for the sixth time in year. And yet the task of buying a new car at the lowest possible price remains and will remain relevant. What are manufacturers offering right now? Lada Granta, from 559 900 rubles The name of the most affordable car in Russia has not changed for many years, in contrast to its cost. As a result of the latest update of price lists, the basic version of Grants called Standard with a 90-horsepower eight-valve 1.6 (by the way, has recently undergone a large-scale update), a manual transmission, without an air conditioner, audio system and power steering will cost 559,900 rubles.

Photo: AvtoVAZ

At the other end of the line is the Lada Granta Luxe version, which is available with both eight and sixteen valves (in the latter case, the power is 98 horsepower), as well as with a four-speed automatic transmission. The maximum cost, excluding options, is 780,800 rubles. Lada Niva Legend, from 659 900 rubles Lada Niva Legend, aka Lada 4×4, aka the original authentic “Niva”, is still in service and is not going to retire yet. The choice, as before, offered a three-door and five-door body, and the most affordable three-door in the Classic configuration now costs 659,900 rubles. For a long “Niva” in a similar design, you will have to pay 747,900 rubles, and if you want to drive with heated seats and air conditioning, you will have to order the Luxe version and an additional equipment package – they will ask for 55 thousand from above.

Photo: AvtoVAZ

In addition, there is a “city” configuration Urban with a different plastic body kit and special wheels – it costs 735,900 and 823,900 rubles for a three- and five-door version, respectively. Finally, the short Lada Niva Legend exists in the “jeep” version of the Bronto (reinforced suspension and rear axle, three differential locks, off-road tires), and you will need to pay for such a car either 929,900 or 984,900 rubles, depending on whether you need external accessories. The choice of power unit, as well as 40 years ago, is absent: it is a 1.7-liter four-cylinder engine with 83 hp, paired with a five-speed “mechanics”. Renault Logan, from 734,000 rubles The first and (spoiler!) The only car in this collection that does not bear the Lada brand, although it is still part of the same concern with this company. It is now possible to become the owner of a French foreign car for 734,000 rubles: for this amount you will be offered Renault Logan Access with an 82-horsepower 1.6 engine under the hood, a five-speed manual lever in the hand and mechanical windows even in the front. The lack of such luxuries as an air conditioner, an audio system or an on-board computer, it seems, can not be mentioned.

Photo: Renault

If you want “Logan” in the maximum configuration, you will have to prepare at least 926,000 rubles: this is how much they ask for the version of Life, equipped with a 102-horsepower engine and a four-speed automatic transmission. And the most vigorous performance in the line is the same Life, only with three pedals, five steps and 113 “horses” under the hood. Lada XRay, from 774 900 rubles A close relative of “Logan”, or rather, the Renault Sandero model, built on the same B0 platform and having a largely identical power structure of the body. We do not consider the “off-road” version of the Cross, which Togliatti engineers have thoroughly finalized: at best, it will cost 868,900 rubles. But regular XRay is not much more expensive than “Logan”, prices start at 774,900 rubles.

Photo: AvtoVAZ

At the same time, under the hood there will immediately be a 16-valve engine with a capacity of 106 horsepower, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. It goes without saying that such XRay is not supposed to have any “music” or air conditioner. At the other pole, the maximum configuration of the Lada XRay Luxe is located: the engine is exactly the same there, but there are such things as parking sensors, light and rain sensors, the new Lada EnjoY Pro multimedia and even the 5AMT robotic gearbox. But the cost is appropriate – as much as 980,900 rubles. Lada Largus, from 780 900 rubles The most practical and roomy car in this collection is the Lada Largus, which is essentially a small redesign of the very first generation Renault Logan. Adjusted for power units: in the basic configuration there is the same updated eight-valve that the Grants, and the same five-speed “mechanics”. The initial Start version for 780,900 rubles by default is absolutely “naked”, but optional packages are available for it: for 27 thousand you will be given a hydraulic booster and front power windows, and for 62 thousand – the same plus air conditioning.