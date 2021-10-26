Trading results. We went into the lead, showing confident growth

The main thing

Moscow Exchange Index: 4254.98 p. (+ 1.38%)

RTS Index: 1919.58 points (+ 2.21%)

Following a short-term drawdown, we rushed up, responding to the upward dynamics of world markets and oil. Russian stock indicators showed outstripping rates of progressive growth. The Moscow Exchange index closed at a new daily high, while the RTS index closed at a 10-year high.

Positive factors

• Rising oil prices

• Growth of world stock markets

• Soft monetary policy of world central banks

Negative factors

• Risks of accelerating inflation

• Risks of tightening monetary policy of world Central Banks

• Risks of the spread of coronavirus

In details

At the start of the session, we experienced a short-term drawdown due to a slight deterioration in the external background. The Moscow Exchange even updated its two-week low, continuing to show weaker dynamics due to the strengthening of the ruble. However, soon the Russian market rushed up following the global markets and oil.

World stock indicators were under pressure at first, but quickly moved to growth. On the positive side, the Chinese developer Evergrande had delayed interest payments, which allowed it to avoid an official default on its bonds. In addition, the company said it has resumed work on more than ten of its nearly 1,300 projects.

The risky assets were supported by the decision of the People’s Bank of China to double the daily limits of concessional financing secured by securities (REPO). At the same time, investors are not confused by the growth of oil, which threatens to increase inflation.

At the beginning of the American session, global markets dropped sharply, but this caused only a slight drawdown for us, after which we continued to grow thanks to the recovery of external markets. The Moscow Exchange index updated its Friday high, and the RTS index – a 10-year high.

We closed at the peaks reached, showing the best result among other markets. Trading volume increased (98.9 billion rubles), confirming the stability of the upward trend, at least in the short term. Therefore, if the external background does not significantly deteriorate, we can continue to grow with the nearest target at the historical high of the Moscow Exchange index.

Oil bounced off 7-year Brent top

After an upward movement in the morning, oil moved to consolidation and a moderate correction. In the second half of the day, growth resumed, WTI quotes renewed a 7-year high, and Brent came close to a similar peak, but retraced significantly from it, adding 0.8% at our close around $ 86.3.

The positive dynamics of oil prices is supported by the optimism of global investors, including those associated with the possible rescue of the troubled developer Evergrande. Its collapse could hit the Chinese economy, which is already showing a slowdown recently, which is negative for oil demand.

Global markets are up moderately

Futures on the S&P 500 index at the beginning of the day went up, having experienced a sharp decline after the start of the American session. However, stocks recovered quickly, adding 0.15-0.55% at our close. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices have rewritten historical highs again.

European grounds looked weaker on Monday, some suffered losses. Having opened up, the Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped sharply and then consolidated around the zero level, adding 0.07% in the end.

Corporate sector

Leaders growth among liquid securities today were the shares of Lukoil, which jumped by 3.77%. The rise in oil prices contributed to the rise of other representatives of the oil and gas sector: Rosneft (+ 3.36%), Tatneft JSC (+ 1.87%), Gazprom (+ 1.65%), Tatneft up (+ 1.55%).

Many retailers were in demand: X5 Group (+ 3.3%), Magnit (+ 2.53%), Lenta (+ 1.6%), Fix Price (+ 1.57%).

The capitalization of most metallurgical companies increased: VSMPO-AVISMA (+ 2.88%), Rusal (+ 2.46%), NLMK (+ 0.9%).

Many representatives of the financial sector showed positive dynamics: VTB (+ 2.57%), Moscow Exchange (+ 2.4%), Sberbank (+ 1.56%), Sberbank-p (+ 1.36%).

In addition, En + Group (+ 3.52%), Acron (+ 3.46%) closed significantly better than the market today.

Outsiders Monday among the relatively liquid securities were the growth leaders of the previous session – shares of PIK Group, which lost 3.08%.

MMK’s capitalization decreased by 2.76% due to a negative reaction to the amount of possible dividends for 9 months and the IFRS report for the III quarter.

Despite the growth of precious metals, their producers sagged, responding to the strengthening of the ruble and a decrease in interest in protective instruments: Petropavlovsk (operating report for Q3) -2.1%; Polyus (-1.23%), Seligdar (-1.08%).

Also significantly worse than the market ended today’s session: TMK (-2.34%), BSP Jsc (-1.58%), Mechel Jsc (-1.1%).

BCS World of investments