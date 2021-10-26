TSMC Unveils N4P Technology – Level 3 5nm Process Improvement

TSMC has unveiled its new N4P chip technology, the next step in improving the 5nm process to improve performance. According to the Taiwanese company, N4P will expand the advanced portfolio of technologies available to its customers and enable them to select the most appropriate solutions based on their target capacity, productivity, footprint and end product cost.

TSMC notes that in comparison with the N4 technology (“4-nm” technical process – improved 5-nm technology), the new N4P process technology provides a 6% improvement in performance indicators, and in comparison with N5 (the original 5-nm TSMC process technology), the company highlights the following benefits:

increase in productivity indicators by 11% and energy efficiency by 22%;

an increase in the density of transistors by 6%;

reducing the complexity and time of the production cycle by reducing the number of masks.

“Through the N4P process, TSMC is strengthening its portfolio of advanced semiconductor technologies, each offering a different combination of performance, energy efficiency and cost levels. The N4P process is optimized for use as the foundation of advanced technology platforms, including high performance and mobile solutions. N5, N4 and N3 workflows give TSMC customers the flexibility to choose the right platform that best reflects their needs. “, – indicates TSMC.

TSMC plans to start production of the first products based on N4P technology by the beginning of the second half of 2022.