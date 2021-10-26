Turkish President overturns decision to expel ambassadors of 10 countries

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave up his intention to expel ambassadors of ten Western states from the country. The Turkish leader said this at a press conference in Ankara, saying that the ambassadors “backed down” and “will continue to be careful in their statements.”

Earlier that day, the embassies of Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States tweeted a statement indicating that, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, they did not intend to interfere in internal affairs of Turkey.

On October 23, Turkish President Recep Erdogan ordered the Foreign Ministry to expel ambassadors from ten Western states from the country after they called for the release of Turkish human rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, a suspect in a coup d’etat attempt.

Turkey is a NATO member and a candidate to join the European Union. Despite this, Erdogan said that diplomats have no right to teach Ankara from its own territory. “These ambassadors have no right to dare to come and start ordering us what to do! Who are you anyway?” He said, speaking at a rally of supporters of his Justice and Development Party.