TASHKENT, 24 October – RIA Novosti. The voter turnout following the results of the presidential elections in Uzbekistan held on Sunday was 80.8% by the time the polling stations were closed, CEC chairman Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhayev said. In the previous presidential elections in December 2016, the turnout was 87.83%, in which 17 took part. 95 million people. Voting began at 08:00 (06:00 Moscow time) and lasted until 20.00 (18.00 Moscow time). The elections were declared valid, the turnout exceeded the required 33% by 11:00 (09: 0 Moscow time) – 33.6%. According to updated data, 19.86 million citizens had the right to vote in the elections. All five parties officially operating in the country – Ecological, Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival), Liberal Democratic (UzLiDeP), People’s Democratic (PDPU) and “Adolat” (“Justice”) – registered their candidates with the CEC. Among them is the incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. On their Telegram channels, the parties indicated that their observers did not receive complaints to the central and regional headquarters in cases of gross violations of the electoral code. Earlier, the deputy head of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan, Bahrom Kuchkarov, said that the facts of “family” voting were recorded in the elections, when one family member votes for others. Presidential elections in Uzbekistan are held every five years. At the same time, on December 4, 2016, early presidential elections were held, which was won by Mirziyoyev, who served as prime minister. President Islam Karimov, who has ruled the country since 1989, died on September 2, 2016 at the age of 78 from a stroke.

