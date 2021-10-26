https://ria.ru/20211026/strelba-1756230099.html

Two people killed in Idaho shooting

Two people died when shooting in Idaho – Russia news today

Two people were killed and six injured in the shooting in Idaho, a police spokesman said at a press conference.

WASHINGTON, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Two people were killed and six injured in the shooting in Idaho, a police spokesman said at a press conference. He was quoted by local TV station KTVB7. Police in Boise previously tweeted that the incident took place at a mall in the city on North Milwaukee Street.

