Tyumen region introduced a lockdown on non-working days :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Sergey Fadeichev / TASS



The authorities of the Tyumen region have introduced a lockdown for non-working days. Governor of the region Alexander Moor announced this in his address.

“From October 30 to November 7, 2021, the activities of all enterprises, organizations and individual entrepreneurs in the region will be suspended. The only exceptions are those who are engaged in continuous production, ”he said.

According to Moor, the restrictions will not affect companies operating in the field of energy, water and heat supply, housing and communal services enterprises and communications organizations. Restaurants and cafes were allowed to deliver food and work to take away. The ban does not apply to the operation of pharmacies and grocery stores.

The work will be suspended by cinemas, shopping centers and beauty salons in the region, as well as by organizations of additional education. In addition, schools, secondary specialized educational institutions and universities will be closed for the duration of the lockdown, and only duty groups will work in kindergartens.

For citizens over 60 years old and those suffering from chronic diseases, mandatory self-isolation is being introduced in the Tyumen region, the head of the region noted. At the same time, medical institutions will continue to work as usual.