Ukraine has broken the daily death record from coronavirus

Ukraine broke the daily mortality record from coronavirus – Russia news today

Ukraine has broken the daily death record from coronavirus

In Ukraine, 19 120 cases of coronavirus infection and 734 deaths were recorded per day, which is the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic

KIEV, October 26 – RIA Novosti. In Ukraine, 19,120 cases of coronavirus infection and 734 deaths were recorded per day, which is the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official data from the Ministry of Health. At the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus was detected in 2.803 million citizens, of which 2.39 million recovered, 64 936 people died. In total, more than 16 million vaccinations were made in Ukraine, more than 7 million citizens received two doses of the vaccine. Over the past day, almost 255 thousand people were vaccinated. Since September 23, Ukraine has moved from the “green” to the “yellow” quarantine zone due to the worsening epidemiological situation. Since October 15, the Kherson region has entered the “red” zone for COVID-19. Also, from October 18, the “red” level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 began to operate in the Zaporozhye, Odessa, Donetsk and Dnepropetrovsk regions. Later, the Nikolaev and Rivne regions also moved to the “red zone”. In the “red” zone, cinemas, cafes, restaurants, gyms, theaters and other places will work subject to 100% vaccination of employees of institutions and visitors. Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the “adaptive” quarantine due to coronavirus until December 31. This quarantine model provides for restrictions in specific regions. Four zones of epidemiological danger have been introduced: “green”, “yellow”, “orange” and “red”.

