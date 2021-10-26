The White House must provide confirmation of its statements of assistance to Kiev, taking real steps in this direction. This was announced on Monday, October 25, by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin in an interview with the Obozrevatel portal.

In this case, Moscow will receive a signal that the United States supports the Kiev authorities, Klimkin noted.

“Actions are always a signal. For example, the supply of weapons, the deployment of training bases, the exchange of information, including confidential information, ”the ex-minister emphasized.

According to Klimkin, the visit of the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin to Ukraine has more symbolic meaning and will not bring significant results.

The head of the US Department of Defense arrived in Kiev on October 19, where he met with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrey Taran. They discussed interaction to ensure security in the Black Sea. In the evening, the head of the Pentagon met with the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who during the talks said that the United States remains Ukraine’s main partner in the field of security and defense.

On October 15, the adviser to the head of the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Oleksiy Arestovich, said that Ukraine had begun to work out a number of scenarios in the event of a military conflict with Russia. In Kiev, he pointed out, they proceed from the premise that “the war with Russia is already underway” and under certain conditions may acquire the format of a full-scale conflict.

On October 10, Klimkin pointed out that the United States is the main help of the Ukrainian side in the fight against Russia. He is convinced that it is US President Joe Biden who can allegedly supply Russia with “red lines” in matters of global politics.

On September 5, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia’s desire to normalize relations with Ukraine. He recalled that President Vladimir Putin had previously confirmed his readiness to meet with Zelensky, as relations with Kiev need to be improved. However, a reciprocal desire on the part of Ukraine is not visible, Peskov specified.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict, and called on Kiev to de-escalate and direct negotiations with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.