Ukraine started purchasing medical oxygen from Poland

Ukraine began purchasing medical oxygen from Poland after the shutdown of two of its largest plants for its production, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021

KIEV, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine began purchasing medical oxygen in Poland after stopping two of its largest plants for its production, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said. The deputy of the Kyiv City Council from the “Opposition Platform – For Life” Alexander Popov said that the situation with oxygen for patients with COVID-19 in Kiev is critical, since the government did not provide stable work for enterprises that supply medical oxygen to hospitals. “Yes, given that he (the plant that produced oxygen and stopped – ed.) in the west of Ukraine, contacted Poland – this is faster than bringing oxygen from Donetsk, Luhansk or Zaporozhye regions, “Lyashko said in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda online edition, published on Tuesday. According to him, the Ministry of Infrastructure quickly, in one day, issued all the necessary permits, and the distributor supplying this oxygen brought a couple of cars from Poland and took them to hospitals. Since September 23, Ukraine has switched from “green” to “yellow” quarantine zone due to deterioration of the epidemiological situation. Since October 15, the Kherson region has entered the “red” zone for COVID-19. Also, from October 18, the “red” level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 began to operate in the Zaporozhye, Odessa, Donetsk and Dnepropetrovsk regions. Later, the Nikolaev and Rivne regions also moved to the “red zone”. In the “red” zone, cinemas, cafes, restaurants, gyms, theaters and other places will work subject to 100% vaccination of employees of institutions and visitors. Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the “adaptive” quarantine due to coronavirus until December 31. This quarantine model provides for restrictions in specific regions. Four zones of epidemiological danger have been introduced: “green”, “yellow”, “orange” and “red”.

