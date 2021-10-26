Ukrainian Armed Forces used Bayraktar strike drones in Donbass | News | News

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed the use of a Turkish-made Bayraktar drone in the Donbass. This was announced on Tuesday, October 26, by the press center of the General Staff on Facebook.

On October 26, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Valery Zaluzhny, ordered the use of the Bayraktar reconnaissance and strike unmanned complex, the message says.

As follows from the statement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from 14.35 to 15.15 (coinciding with Moscow time), Ukrainian servicemen were under fire from a battery of D-30 howitzers. During the shelling, one Ukrainian soldier was killed and another was wounded.

It is clarified that because of this, Bayraktar was used, after which the enemy’s artillery stopped firing at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the same day, the Ukrainian media reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using drones, were shelling the village of Granitnoye in the Donetsk region.

At the same time, on October 26, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) indicated that the Ukrainian side had tried to occupy the Staromaryevka settlement located on the contact line the day before. The Ukrainian Armed Forces did not confirm this information.

According to the Strana.ua portal, on Tuesday several settlements of Donbass at once came under fire from the Ukrainian military. So, eyewitnesses reported about the work of artillery in Gorlovka and in the Telmanovsky district, presumably from 122 mm guns. As indicated in the RF IC, as a result, the gas pipeline, transformer substations and other infrastructure facilities were damaged. A large number of buildings, including a school and a hospital, were left without electricity. Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin instructed to initiate a criminal case.

Kiev purchased new Bayraktar attack drones from Turkey in June 2021. In April, Ukrainian media reported that Kiev used Turkish drones in Donbas for the first time. Against the backdrop of these events, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Ankara and other capitals not to fuel Kiev’s militaristic sentiments.

Earlier, on October 21, Ukrainian security forces fired at the village of Lozovoe, located on the western outskirts of Donetsk, from heavy artillery.

On October 12, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic accused Kiev of violating the ceasefire. According to the head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik, Kiev has never fully observed the ceasefire. According to him, despite the fact that at the end of July last year, additional measures were signed with representatives of Ukraine to ensure this regime, since February-March of this year, the statistics of violations began to deteriorate dramatically.

On September 14, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a case after the Ukrainian military wounded civilians in the Donbass. On September 11, Dokuchaevsk was shelled, two civilians were wounded – a 65-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman.

On September 8, in Donetsk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at the Zasyadko mine with dozens of miners inside. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. The issues of its settlement are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats – with the participation of Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany.