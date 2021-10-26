Ukrainian Foreign Minister announced plans to receive reparations from Russia | News | News

Kiev is working to bring Russia to justice “for crimes against Ukraine” and to obtain reparations. This was announced on October 26 by the head of the country’s Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba.

“In fact, we are constantly talking about reparations. Reparations are a direct international legal consequence of Russia’s violations of international law. This is what we are working on step by step. We will inevitably hold the Russian Federation accountable for its crimes against Ukraine, ”he wrote in his account in Twitteranswering a subscriber’s question.

Earlier, on August 26, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov said that Kiev would never receive from Moscow the $ 100 billion required for Crimea. Thus, the parliamentarian commented on the words of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal that Ukraine’s losses due to the “occupation” of Crimea are more than $ 100 billion. We are talking about natural resources and industry.

Prior to that, on August 11, the permanent representative of Crimea under the President of Russia Georgy Muradov said that the Ukrainian government’s idea of ​​”reparations” in connection with the reunification of the peninsula with the Russian Federation was “simply ridiculous.” He expressed confidence that the Crimea and the Crimeans, while they were part of Ukraine, acted as an object of ruthless exploitation and robbery.

Crimea returned to Russia following the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the region’s residents and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol voted for the accession. The procedure was carried out in accordance with international law. Meanwhile, Kiev considers the peninsula to be its temporarily occupied territory. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the issue of the subject’s ownership is closed forever.