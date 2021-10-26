https://ria.ru/20211025/ssha-1756218306.html

US introduces new entry rules on November 8 due to COVID-19

USA introduces new entry rules from November 8 due to COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

US introduces new entry rules on November 8 due to COVID-19

Foreigners traveling on nonimmigrant visas to the United States from November 8 must, when boarding a flight, provide a certificate of vaccination with drugs approved in … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021

WASHINGTON, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Foreigners traveling on nonimmigrant visas to the United States from November 8 must provide a certificate of vaccination with drugs approved in the country or the World Health Organization when boarding a flight, according to the State Department. It is noted that the rule does not apply to children under 18 years of age, people with medical contraindications and a very limited number of humanitarian exceptions. Fully vaccinated are those who received the last vaccination at least two weeks before the flight, when it comes to a two-component approved vaccine, the administration clarifies.

