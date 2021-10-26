US uses sanctions more actively than ever – but not the fact that they work – InoTV

In the past few years, the United States has been very actively using economic sanctions, seeing in it a tool for fulfilling its goals, which allows avoiding direct hostilities, writes The Washington Post. At the same time, sanctions are fraught with various risks, since they can interfere with the delivery of humanitarian aid and the work of American companies, as well as alienate its allies from Washington.

No US president has imposed economic sanctions more often than Donald Trump, whose administration in just one single term managed to add 3,800 different names to the sanctions list, writes The Washington Post.

There were many reasons for this, including Trump’s tendency to exert pressure on opponents of the United States like Iran, and he did this unilaterally, without asking the opinions of allies. In a broad sense, however, he only accelerated a trend that was outlined in the days of his predecessors, including Barack Obama. The latter, in particular, during his second term, imposed sanctions 2,350 times (while Obama, however, excluded various countries, individuals and legal entities from the sanctions list more often than Trump).

As of October 1, 2021, according to the Ministry of Finance, there are 9,421 items in the sanctions list. This figure is ten times higher than the indicators of the era before the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, which in many respects marked the beginning of a new stage in the application of sanctions aimed both against terrorist groups and against state entities.

In particular, the United States thus tried to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons by Iran and North Korea, punished for human rights violations or corruption, and also fought cybercrime. “It is not difficult to understand why the United States resorts to sanctions so often: it is able to fulfill its foreign policy goals without the use of weapons, since it draws its strength from the central role of the United States in world finance and trade.”, – explains the newspaper.

The question, however, is whether the sanctions are becoming less useful. Former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew brought up this topic in one of his last official speeches five years ago. The current head of the Ministry of Finance Janet Yellen promised to revise the existing list of sanctions. Some of the sanctions risks associated with the fact that such measures may simply not achieve their goals or significantly complicate the life of American enterprises in terms of delivering humanitarian aid are well known. The current administration is already trying to stop this problem by issuing licenses for humanitarian aid to Syria, Venezuela, Iran and Afghanistan.

A newer problem, however, concerns the active application of so-called secondary sanctions, which not only prohibit transactions with certain persons, but also prohibit third parties from doing business with them – which in theory could alienate its allies from the United States. In the worst-case scenario, US actions will push a number of countries to use cryptocurrency instead of dollars in their transactions.

Yellen finished revising the sanctions on October 18, but this did not lead to any shocks. Only a short document was published, in which the Ministry of Finance, in fact, repeated the above dilemmas and called for a more targeted and thoughtful application of sanctions, and also promised “modernize the underlying operating architecture sanctions “…

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance recommends seeking the broadest possible international support for any future sanctions. It is quite a sensible idea, but the State Department is mainly engaged in this. Another recommendation – to provide the Ministry of Finance with a large number of resources, with the help of which it will more effectively oversee compliance with the sanctions regime – belongs to the powers of the Congress.

In this context, the Senate could help the Ministry of Finance by approving Biden’s candidacy for the chief sanctions post in the department. At the same time, until recently, this appointment was blocked by Senator Ted Cruz, who insisted that the Biden administration impose new sanctions against Nord Stream 2.