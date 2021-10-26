Uzbek catch: whom citizens have elected as president of the country | Articles

The incumbent leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who received more than 80% of the votes in the first round of elections, will remain the President of Uzbekistan for the next five years … This is evidenced by the preliminary results, which were announced by the country’s Central Election Commission on October 25. As Izvestia was told in the CIS observer mission, the voting process took place at a “high organizational level” in compliance with all antiquated measures … Under the current president, Uzbekistan has done a lot to strengthen relations with Russia, which Tashkent sees as the main partner in ensuring the country’s security, experts interviewed by Izvestia noted. The Federation Council, in turn, considered it important to strengthen the interaction of the two states within the CSTO. Vladimir Putin and other CIS leaders congratulated their Uzbek counterpart on a convincing victory …

High level

The presidential elections in Uzbekistan, which took place on October 24, were recognized as valid, the turnout exceeded 80%. The Central Election Commission of the country reported this on Sunday. By the way, the required threshold of 33% was exceeded just a few hours after the opening of almost 10 thousand plots in all regions … To vote, people lined up in long lines. Moreover, this situation was observed not only in Uzbekistan, but also in foreign areas. … For example, despite the drizzling rain, in front of the country’s embassy in Moscow yesterday, you could also see a large number of people willing to vote. So, citizens of the post-Soviet state could express their opinion in the consulates general in St. Petersburg, Kazan, Vladivostok, Yekaterinburg, Rostov-on-Don and Novosibirsk.

The electoral process in Uzbekistan was followed by about a thousand representatives of foreign states, who actively visited polling stations on election day. … The delegation of observers from the CIS told Izvestia about the observance of all the necessary rules and the absence of serious violations.

Photo: TASS / Vladimir Smirnov

– All our observers noted that the elections were held at a high organizational level. There were signs everywhere, all antiquated measures were taken : temperature measurement, mask, gloves, social distance when queuing. Our observers did not record a single problem case with a voter who did not find himself in the lists, – said a member of the delegation, head of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs Yaroslav Nilov.

He also stressed that a lot of young people came to the polls … However, the citizens were unable to see the results immediately after the closure of the polling stations. The preliminary results, which, however, very few people were surprised, were announced the next day. …

The victory was expectedly won by the current leader of the country Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who received about 80% of the votes. … Such data was presented by the chairman of the CEC of Uzbekistan Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhaev on October 25 at 16:00 local time. The second place was taken by Maksuda Varisova (6.6%), and the third position was taken by Alisher Kadrov (5.5%). Other candidates received less than 5% of the vote …

Photo: TASS / Vladimir Smirnov

Vladimir Putin congratulated the incumbent President of Uzbekistan on his convincing victory …

– You are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the relations of strategic partnership and alliance between our countries. I am confident that by joint efforts we will continue to build up practical cooperation in various fields. , to interact constructively in addressing topical issues of the regional and global agenda, – noted in a telegram published on the Kremlin’s website.

The leaders of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko and Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, also conveyed their congratulations.

Rational character

For the first time, Shavkat Mirziyoyev became president of the country following the results of early elections in 2016, after the death of the previous leader of the state, Islam Karimov. The results of the current campaign were expected, and Mirziyoyev will continue his policy of “cautious and unhurried rapprochement with Russia.” , said Vladimir Zharikhin, Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS Countries, in a conversation with Izvestia.

– His rapprochement is rational, not emotional, as was the case with his predecessor. Karimov. Cooperation with Russia is beneficial for Uzbekistan, and a huge amount of work has been done in this direction in recent years. … In particular, they diversified the structure of their agriculture – moved away from mono-cotton culture and became a powerful producer of vegetables and fruits … This is exactly what Russia needs, – the expert noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a meeting at the B.N. Yeltsin, 2019 Photo: Press Service of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation / kremlin.ru

In addition, Vladimir Zharikhin added that Uzbekistan has large reserves of non-ferrous metals which the country cannot “absorb” on its own. Moreover, these metals are necessary for the Russian industry, the specialist added. It is also important for our countries to interact in resolving security issues that have become aggravated after the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. …