Vancouver will be the first city in the world to be heated by Bitcoin mining

The Canadian city of North Vancouver, which is part of the Greater Vancouver metropolitan area, may be the first in the world to start using thermal energy from Bitcoin mining to heat homes.

The city energy operator has signed a 12-year contract with the mining companies MintGreen and CSO Blockstream for heat supply, nasdaq reports.

Who will heat Vancouver with heat from Bitcoin mining. MintGreen will use digital boilers to recover more than 96% of the electricity that goes for the extraction of cryptocurrency into thermal energy for heating and industrial needs.

The system will be launched next year, which will prevent the emission of more than 20 thousand tons of greenhouse gases per 1 MW in comparison with the emissions of heat generated by burning natural gas.

The MintGreen Digital Boiler pilot project could be a launching pad for future opportunities as North Vancouver’s population and infrastructure continues to grow.

Why did Vancouver choose an exotic heating method? North Vancouver, the satellite city of Greater Vancouver, is now experiencing a skyrocketing population. Therefore, additional power is needed for heating homes and businesses. The heat that is generated when mining Bitcoin is one of the ways to get them.

Now more than 97% of the heat for supplying North Vancouver is produced by hydroelectric power plants. Energy from natural gas boilers, heat pumps, heat recovery technologies from cooling buildings and solar thermal panels are also used.

But in 2019, North Vancouver City Council approached residents with a proposal to increase their greenhouse gas reduction targets by 80% by 2040 from 2007 levels and reach net zero by 2050.

Moreover, in 2029, the federal government’s proposed carbon tax of C $ 170 per tonne will take effect. This will lead to an increase in the cost of natural gas and, accordingly, an increase in the cost of utilities. To mitigate the rise in prices, North Vancouver City Council began to promote an energy conservation program.

The Vancouver City Council initiative will be the latest green example of collaboration between crypto enthusiasts and energy professionals.