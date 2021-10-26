“Vedomosti”: AvtoVAZ will not allow buying cars from dealers without additional options

From November 15, Lada cars cannot be bought without additional equipment produced by AvtoVAZ, the Vedomosti newspaper reports, citing sources in large federal Lada dealers. According to them, the plant will instruct dealers to buy accessories from it and sell them along with the cars. The set of mandatory additional options will vary depending on the Lada model, and because of them prices will increase in the range from 8 to 30 thousand rubles.

Since November 16, after the sixth increase in prices for its cars in a year, AvtoVAZ has begun equipping them with a mandatory road kit consisting of an emergency stop sign, a fire extinguisher and a rope. A set from AvtoVAZ costs 2,400 rubles, a retail analogue costs about 1,500 rubles, the newspaper estimates.

Among the accessories that AvtoVAZ will prescribe for equipment are engine protection, floor and trunk mats, door deflectors, hood shock absorbers and decorative moldings. One of Vedomosti’s sources claims that the requirement will apply to the entire model range.

In September, the publication reported that AvtoVAZ took advantage of the temporary opportunity not to equip its cars with the ERA-GLONASS emergency response system due to a shortage of semiconductors. Chip problems have also become the reason for the forthcoming decline in Volkswagen production in Russia.