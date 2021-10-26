Vedomosti: Avtovaz will order dealers to sell Lada with additional equipment – Economy and business

MOSCOW, October 26. / TASS /. From November 15, Avtovaz will independently regulate the installation of additional equipment on Lada cars. The price of the vehicle for the buyer will rise by 8-30 thousand rubles, the Vedomosti newspaper writes on Tuesday, citing sources in large federal dealers of the brand.

“Cars will be sold with accessories that the factory prescribes to install, and the dealer must also purchase them from the factory. The increase in the price of the car for the client will be from 8,000 to 30,000 rubles. The dealer will earn from 2,500 to 7,000 rubles from this amount,” one of the AvtoVAZ sellers told the newspaper.

A source from another dealer holding told the publication that the new policy of the concern in terms of additional equipment will affect all Lada models, and the set of accessories will vary depending on the configuration and include the option of engine protection, floor and trunk mats, door deflectors, hood shock absorbers, etc. decorative moldings for the body.

Prior to this, Avtovaz, along with other auto concerns, did not include additional accessories in the minimum configuration. But from October 18, the company began to equip Lada with a compulsory travel kit for 2,400 rubles, which includes a first-aid kit, an emergency stop sign, a tow rope and a fire extinguisher, the newspaper recalls.

The representative of Avtovaz declined to comment on the publication.

Avtovaz manufactures full-cycle vehicles and components for two brands – Lada and Renault. Avtovaz’s production facilities are located in Togliatti – Avtovaz JSC, Lada Zapad Togliatti OJSC, as well as in Izhevsk – Lada Izhevsk LLC. Lada brand products consist of five model families: Vesta, Xray, Largus, Granta and Niva.