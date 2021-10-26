Vin Diesel took Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle at her wedding

The best friend replaced the girl’s deceased father on an important day for her.

On Friday, October 22nd, the daughter of “Fast and the Furious” actor Paul Walker, who died in a car accident, got married. The girl shared a photo from the wedding ceremony in her microblog. A family friend, American actor Vin Diesel, took her to the altar.

Walker’s only daughter Meadow Rain Walker is a model and director of The Paul Walker Foundation. At 22, she married actor Louis Thornton-Allan. The wedding ceremony took place in the Dominican Republic on the ocean shore. Down the aisle, the girl went in a tight-fitting white dress and a transparent white veil covering her head and face.

Recall that Vin Diesel is a friend and partner of Paul Walker in the movie “Fast and Furious”. In 2013, Walker died in a car accident – he lost control at high speed. Vin Diesel is not just a family friend, but also Meadow’s godfather. According to rumors, the girl even congratulates the actor on Father’s Day.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the choice fell on Vin Diesel, who, at the wedding of Meadow, in fact, replaced her father. The girl’s subscribers were moved by this fact in the comments.

