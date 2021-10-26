Vin Diesel VS Jason State: who do Kirovites love more

The film industry is recovering: film companies have begun to actively post their films on online sites. The digital window – the average time between the start of the release of a film in cinemas and the digital one – is shrinking, the viewer no longer needs to wait for a picture 4-5 months before it appears in online cinemas. We are talking about popular films in the digital service MegaFon TV and the audience preferences of Kirov residents.

According to the results of the last nine months of this year, the rating of popular films in MegaFon TV is topped by Human Wrath 18+, which has held the leading position since spring. This is not the first time that users have appreciated the collaboration between Guy Ricci and Jason State – last year their film also became an absolute hit.

Photo: kinopoisk.ru

The ninth part of the Forsage 12+ film franchise aroused great interest among the audience. In September, the film burst into the top ten. Dominic Toretto and his family have every chance of competing for first place at the end of the year.

Photo: kanobu.ru

Particularly popular among Kirov residents are not only foreign fighters, but also good Russian serials. For example, one of the region’s favorite serials is Daddy’s Daughters (available on the more.tv service on MegaFon TV). Residents of the region watch it much more often than their neighbors – Perm, Izhevsk, Syktyvkar, Vologda and Arkhangelsk residents.

Top 10 films in January-September:

1. Human anger 18+;

2. Mortal Kombat 18+;

3. Soul 6+;

4. Godzilla vs. Kong 12+;

5. The devil is in the details 18+;

6. Argument 16+;

7. Wonder Woman 1984 12+;

8. Suicide squad: Mission right through 18+;

9. Tom and Jerry 6+;

10. Fast and Furious 9 12+.

Top 10 TV shows in January-September:

1. Ivanovs-Ivanovs 16+;

2. Kept women 18+;

3. Former 16+;

4. Grand 16+;

5. Game of Thrones 18+;

6. Dyldy 16+;

7. PI Pirogov 16+;

8. War of families 16+;

9. Mediator 18+;

10. Why women kill 18+.

The MegaFon TV collection includes over a thousand children's films and cartoons that can be watched on any digital device – from smartphones to SmartTVs.

Main photo: pexels.com

