Vladimir Ostapchuk, Vin Diesel, Scarlett Johansson: stellar twins and twins

TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk shared a photo with my sister Olga… They are twins. The woman moved to Denmark 14 years ago.

Earlier, the presenter said that his sister “went to look for a better life abroad.” She met her future husband while working in Denmark Daniela, with whom he brings up two sons – William and Veldemar…

The Ostapchuks repeated the children’s photo from the family archive and showed the frame 35 years apart. The twins recently met in Uman, Cherkasy region: there they were born and raised.

Gazeta.ua prepared which of the stars has a twin or twin.

Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen have a sister Patricia, which is 5 minutes older than her. The model constantly repeated that she owed her brilliant career to her. Patricia also tried herself as a model. But then she realized that she was better off being her sister’s manager and contributing to the fashion industry outside the catwalks.

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson have a twin brother Hunter, younger than her by 3 minutes. He also tried to build a career in the film business and starred with his sister in the film “Thieves”. But unsuccessfully. Hunter realized himself in politics and was one of the main specialists in the team Barack Obama during his election campaign.

The American actor and screenwriter Vin Dieselwhose real name is Mark Sinclair Vincent, there is a twin Paul Vincent… The Fast and the Furious star admitted that as a child he often had to intercede for his shy brother. When Diesel started acting, Paul also became interested in cinema, but not as a future actor. He is involved in film editing.

In 2009, the most famous twins of the Ukrainian showbiz were Alexander and Vladimir Borisenki… Their duet competed on the stage of the show “Ukraine Got Talent” and “Star Factory-3”. After that, the popularity of the twins was incredible. But the brothers subsequently disappeared from the media and fans. As Borisenko admitted last year, when their popularity waned, the brothers focused on their personal lives. Now they are writing songs again and performing as a band called Bro.

In 2004, Hollywood actress Julia Roberts gave birth to twins after artificial insemination – a girl Hazel Patricia and boy Phineas Walter… Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross gave birth to twins Eden and Savannah in 2007. The star spent the last months of pregnancy in bed due to pressure drops and severe toxicosis.