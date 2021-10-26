Voting in Presidential Elections Completed in Uzbekistan | News from Germany about events in the world | DW

Voting in the presidential elections has ended in Uzbekistan. The turnout for the elections was 80.8 percent, said at a briefing in Tashkent on Sunday evening, October 24, the head of the CEC Zainiddin Nizamkhodjaev. Almost 11 thousand polling stations operated in the country, citizens living abroad could vote at polling stations in 37 countries.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan Bakhrom Kuchkarov pointed to cases of “family voting” recorded at a number of polling stations. Despite extensive explanatory work, it was not possible to completely suppress the negative practice when one voter brings passports of family members and votes for them, he noted.

Re-election of incumbent president expected

Exit polls are not being held in Uzbekistan; preliminary election results are expected in the morning of October 25. At the same time, observers are confident in the re-election for a second term of the current head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev, since real opposition candidates did not participate in the elections, AFP agency notes.

In addition to 64-year-old Mirziyoyev, nominated by the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Business People – the Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP), the presidential candidates were Deputy Chairman of the Political Council of the People’s Democratic Party of Uzbekistan Maksud Vorisova, leader of the Social Democratic Party “Adolat” (“Justice”) Bakhrom Abdukhalimov, Alisher Kodirov from the Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival) Democratic Party and Narzullo Oblomuradov from the Ecological Party.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev was elected president in 2016 after the death of his predecessor, Islam Karimov. Prior to that, he headed three regional and regional administrations, including his native Jizzakh region, as well as Samarkand one. He was a member of parliament, twice served as prime minister.

