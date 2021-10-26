Voting in Presidential Elections Completed in Uzbekistan | News from Germany about events in the world | DW

Voting in the presidential elections has ended in Uzbekistan. The turnout for the elections was 80.8 percent, said at a briefing in Tashkent on Sunday evening, October 24, the head of the CEC Zainiddin Nizamkhodjaev. Almost 11 thousand polling stations operated in the country, citizens living abroad could vote at polling stations in 37 countries.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan Bakhrom Kuchkarov pointed to cases of “family voting” recorded at a number of polling stations. Despite extensive explanatory work, it was not possible to completely suppress the negative practice when one voter brings passports of family members and votes for them, he noted.
Re-election of incumbent president expected
Exit polls are not being held in Uzbekistan; preliminary election results are expected in the morning of October 25. At the same time, observers are confident in the re-election for a second term of the current head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev, since real opposition candidates did not participate in the elections, AFP agency notes.
In addition to 64-year-old Mirziyoyev, nominated by the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Business People – the Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP), the presidential candidates were Deputy Chairman of the Political Council of the People’s Democratic Party of Uzbekistan Maksud Vorisova, leader of the Social Democratic Party “Adolat” (“Justice”) Bakhrom Abdukhalimov, Alisher Kodirov from the Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival) Democratic Party and Narzullo Oblomuradov from the Ecological Party.
Shavkat Mirziyoyev was elected president in 2016 after the death of his predecessor, Islam Karimov. Prior to that, he headed three regional and regional administrations, including his native Jizzakh region, as well as Samarkand one. He was a member of parliament, twice served as prime minister.
Why Uzbekistan is interesting
Why Uzbekistan is interesting
When foreigners talk about Uzbekistan, they first of all remember Samarkand or Bukhara. These ancient cities are mentioned in the Thousand and One Nights. Over 2.5 million tourists visited Uzbekistan last year alone. After Karimov's death, foreign guests often visit the capital of the republic, Tashkent.
-
Ancient walls of Samarkand
Ancient walls of Samarkand
However, travel to Bukhara or Samarkand is still too expensive for most of the people of Uzbekistan. The cheapest train ticket from Tashkent to Samarkand costs 99 thousand soums (in terms of 11 euros). In this photo, one of the sights of Samarkand – Sher-Dor madrasah.
-
The second birth of the Tashkent "Arbat"
The second birth of the Tashkent “Arbat”
The way of foreign tourists to Samarkand and Bukhara passes through the capital of Uzbekistan – Tashkent, with an almost obligatory visit to the local "Arbat". In Tashkent, this is the name for the intersection of Kemal Ataturk and Sayilgoh streets. Street artists have recently begun to settle in this place again. Under Islam Karimov, they were not particularly favored and were often simply dispersed without any explanation.
-
"Babaychiki" on the Tashkent "Arbat"
“Babaychiki” on the Tashkent “Arbat”
After each crackdown, the artists themselves often laughed that the National Security Service (SNB), whose main building under Islam Karimov was located directly on the Tashkent Arbat, was frightened by the "babaychiks". This is the name given to ceramic figurines like the one shown in this photo. Uzbek ceramics are in great demand among tourists.
-
Tashkent artist and his model
Tashkent artist and his model
Today street artists no longer look around. On the Tashkent "Arbat" there are a lot of foreign citizens who want to get their portrait. Moreover, the prices for a professionally executed drawing are quite affordable – from 5 to 10 dollars.
-
"King of antique dealers" of Tashkent "Arbat"
“King of antique dealers” of Tashkent “Arbat”
There is no fear in the behavior of Tashkent antique dealers, who place their makeshift benches next to the paintings of street artists lying right on the asphalt. Now on the Tashkent "Arbat" they boldly put up for sale ancient coins, utensils, ornaments, as well as bronze busts and statuettes of Lenin and Stalin, which were not allowed to openly trade during the time of Islam Karimov.
-
"I make knives and axes …"
“I make knives and axes …”
Unlike artists and antique dealers, the authorities of Uzbekistan have always treated the Tashkent craftsmen favorably. "We do it ourselves, we sell it ourselves" – this is the motto of the Uzbek masters. And they do it well. For example, a solid pychak (Uzbek knife) made of good steel can be bought for only 10 euros.
-
Made in Uzbekistan
Made in Uzbekistan
In fact, Uzbek artisans are the same symbol of the country as the architectural monuments of Bukhara or Samarkand. But the work of the craftsmen is not paid very high. But handicrafts are the true pride of the Uzbek people.
-
10 euros in Tashkent – a lot or a little?
10 euros in Tashkent – a lot or a little?
The equivalent of 10 euros is 94,700 Uzbek soums. As in the days of Karimov, in Uzbekistan now no one refuses dollars and euros. Despite the currency reform carried out by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbeks do not always manage to buy reliable American or European money. Quite often, commercial banks of Uzbekistan simply do not have freely convertible currency available.
-
Bazaars provide jobs
Bazaars provide jobs
Sometimes one gets the impression that trade is going on everywhere in Tashkent. In all districts of the city, you can see several bazaars at once – from stationary European-style markets to improvised dekhkan "points" where they sell from the floor. Now civil services are loyal to street trading.
-
Trade is a source of income
Trade is a source of income
For many residents of Uzbekistan, the sale of agricultural products they grow is the main source of income. To make any profit, this young woman from a village near the capital of Uzbekistan needs to sell more than 30 kilograms of strawberries or almost 47 kilograms of turnips.
-
Flatbread – table decoration
Flatbread – table decoration
On the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan among Muslims, street vendors sell almost 5,000 soums for the sweet halal lochira-non, which is a decoration of the table. Flour prices are constantly growing. Therefore, the majority of Tashkent residents prefer to bake bread at home.
-
First signs of a changing foreign policy
First signs of a changing foreign policy
It was impossible to see a Mercedes with Tajik license plates just a year ago. First, in Uzbekistan, in order to protect the local auto industry, there are still "draconian" duties on the import of foreign-made cars. Second, from 1992 to January 2018, Uzbekistan was in a state of undeclared cold war with Tajikistan. But everything is changing.
-
The main market of Tashkent
The main market of Tashkent
Changes are also noticeable in the main bazaar of the capital of Uzbekistan – Chorsu, where traders and buyers appeared not only from Tajikistan, but from neighboring Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Only tourists from far abroad will not see these changes. After all, foreigners are not yet taken to the Chorsu bazaar.
-
Hope for change
Hope for change
With the coming to power of a new president, streets and squares are renamed again in the country, returning them to their former names. However, external changes can hardly be called the beginning of deep reforms that will turn the republic into a modern prosperous state. But the people of Uzbekistan hope that someday this will happen.
Author: Anatoly Weisskopf
