The British promised to seize the Crimea

“We will seize the Crimea.” The British spoke about the war with Russia – RIA Novosti, 10/26/2021

The British promised to seize the Crimea

Readers of the Daily Mail appreciated the exercises of the Russian Navy off the coast of Crimea. RIA Novosti, 26.10.2021

2021-10-26

2021-10-26T16: 51

2021-10-26T16: 51

MOSCOW, October 26 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Daily Mail appreciated the exercises of the Russian Navy off the coast of Crimea. “China will take Taiwan, and Russia will take Ukraine. Everything is already planned,” says ukaway1976. “This is an ordinary military exercise, we are doing the same. Neither them, nor our maneuvers do not threaten anyone, “wrote K London.” Why are we at enmity with Russia? & lt; … & gt; We need to focus on the most dangerous country in the world at the moment – China, “Simple Jake is sure.” It’s sad to realize this, but we will destroy ourselves much earlier than climate change on Earth will do it, “lamented mikese. Earlier, the crew of the frigate Admiral Grigorovich conducted joint missile firing with combat crews of the coastal anti-ship missile systems of the Bal and Utes. The author of the British publication Will Stewart recalled that the exercises took place four months after the Royal Navy destroyer Defender violated the territorial waters of Russia near the Crimea. In his opinion, the shooting was a “warning warning” for the United States and Great Britain to keep their ships away from the peninsula.

