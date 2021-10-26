what does the 15-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes look like?

15-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes Suri continues to conquer New York with her candid images.

The other day, the paparazzi filmed a girl in New York walking with friends. Many have noted that Suri is very similar to her mother! Especially in new looks inspired by the aesthetics of the 90s.

Recall that in 2006, Tom Cruise became a father for the third time: Katie Holmes, to whom he was married from 2006 to 2012, gave birth to a daughter to the actor. True, after the divorce, Tom stopped communicating with his daughter and did not see her for more than three years. The actor himself stated that everything was due to his busy schedule, but insiders said that his Scientology brothers forbade him to meet with his daughter! They say that Scientologists have a so-called “black list” of persons with whom the followers of the teachings are prohibited from communicating, and Katie Holmes and Suri were included in it.

Note that Tom Cruise has two more children from his marriage to Nicole Kidman (they were together from 1990 to 2001): the former spouses adopted daughter Isabella Jane and son Connor Anthony.