What Robbie, Witherspoon, Zendaya and other stars wore to the 2021 Oscars

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony took place in the USA. It was broadcast live from several locations, including the traditional Dolby Theater and Union Station in Los Angeles. Margot Robbie, Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Amanda Seyfred, Brad Pitt, Carey Mulligan, Laura Dern, Halle Berry, Glenn Close, Regina King, Vanessa Kirby, Andra Day, Olivia Colman, Sasha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Chloe Zhao and many others.

Hollywood celebrities shone on the red carpet of the main film award of the year in luxurious outfits. So Margot Robbie chose for the evening a spectacular dress with a floral print from the fashion house Chanel, whose face is, Reese Witherspoon posed for photographers in a red Dior dress with a pleated skirt and halterneck, Carey Mulligan shone in a lush golden dress from Valentino, and Laura Dern in a black and white Oscar de la Renta dress with a feather skirt.

Zendaya appeared at the event in a bright yellow Valentino dress with bold cutouts. The outfit is inspired by Cher’s concert dress, created for the pop singer by legendary fashion designer Bob Mackie.

The surprise of the evening was also the appearance on the red carpet of actress Halle Berry and her lover Van Hunt, who first appeared together as a couple.