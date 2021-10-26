where he filmed before

Fact number 6. I didn’t understand what it was

Just as the plot of the movie “Argument” doubles the time, the version doubles where exactly John David caught the eye of Christopher Nolan. Either in the series “Football Players”, or in the “Black Klanovets”. It is only known that during a personal meeting, Nolan told Washington that he “moves like a panther.”

This was the determining factor for Washington’s invitation to the filming of “Argument”. Indeed, in the film, the actor had to move, fight, crawl, climb and run so much that at times John David came home after filming and fell off his feet. Without his football training, he definitely would not have coped with these tasks.

Washington Jr. says Nolan never followed a pattern. Sometimes he would say to the actor: “No, no, no. You do as you see fit, and I will follow you. ” John David was amazed that the famous director did not tyrannize the actors on the set: “It just blew my brain.”

Through this work, Washington, in his own words, reinvented himself as an actor. One problem, he never fully figured out the script he was working on. He said in an interview: “I read the script and decided that I understood everything, but after a while I came to the conclusion that it was not so. Answering your question, I’ll be straightforward: I’m still trying to figure it out. ”

The personal life of the 37-year-old actor is a secret behind seven seals. He is not married and has no children. At one time there were rumors that John David was in a relationship with the actress Vivian Nixon, known for the film “500 Days of Summer”, but no one managed to find the couple in a romantic setting.