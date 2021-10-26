Who is to blame – the gas services or the grandfather who unauthorizedly connected to the pipe?

Security officials found a hole in the gas pipe in the apartment of Vladimir Rochev, where the explosion took place

The investigation of the criminal case on the fact of the explosion in the Chelny house No. 48/20 continues. The day before there was a powerful clap, three apartments were destroyed, a young girl, a KAMAZ worker Adelina Zagrieva, died. It is known that another tenant of the house, Vladimir Rochev, several times wrote statements to the police against the chelninka’s mother, Galina Zagrieva, who allegedly wanted to rewrite her grandfather’s apartment for herself. The woman, in an interview with BUSINESS Online, admitted that she had been away for the last six months and returned to Chelny only two weeks ago, and did not even know about the applications to the authorities. Details are in our material.

In Chelny, special services have been working at the scene of the explosion in a residential building since early morning. In the courtyard, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and MUP “PAD” are examining the consequences of yesterday’s tragedy, clearing the sidewalks and the roadway from the scattered debris

Photo: Evgeny Zhura

Rochev unauthorizedly connected to the gas by making a hole in the pipe?

Today, from early morning, special services have been working at the site of the explosion in the residential five-story building No. 48/20 in Naberezhnye Chelny. Large machinery is making noise in the courtyard, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and MUP “PAD” are examining the consequences of yesterday’s tragedy, clearing the sidewalks and the roadway from scattered debris. Work is also underway in neighboring buildings that were damaged by the blast wave. For example, in the morning the workers changed the glass case of the Chelny-Kholod ice cream stand, which shattered into small pieces. There are also services on the roof of the house. The floor slabs have already been removed on the upper floors. Experts continue to inspect the destroyed entrance, defining a further work plan. The main thing is to avoid the collapse of the walls, so all work on the analysis of the rubble is carried out very carefully.

Air-gas mixture cotton was caused by a gas leak in an apartment on the fifth floor, its owner, 70 years old Vladimir Rochev, lived there alone, was registered with a narcologist, suffered from alcoholism. As reported in the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Tatarstan, in 2010 he refused to provide gas supply services and a metal plug was installed on the gas pipeline leading to the gas stove. On the eve of the Chelny Investigation Department of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Tatarstan opened a criminal case under paragraph “c” of Part 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Performance of work or provision of services that do not meet safety requirements”). Three apartments on the fifth floor and one on the fourth were destroyed. Five people were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity, one 22-year-old girl Adelina Zagrieva – died in hospital from her injuries. Rochev is now in the emergency room for intubation unconscious, he has 50% burns to his body. According to our sources, today he will be transported by helicopter to the RSC.

The investigation is considering several versions of what happened. According to one of them, the explosion occurred due to negligence during the operation of gas, according to the second – due to poor-quality provision of gas supply services. As sources told “BUSINESS Online”, there was a hole in the pipe. According to the preliminary version, Rochev made an unauthorized connection to the gas. At present, the ICR said, all versions are being checked.

In front of our eyes, at the scene of the tragedy, the ICR officers took out a metal pipe from under the rubble, which was removed from the destroyed apartment of an elderly man. She was packed in a paper bag and loaded into the minibus of the Investigative Committee. Experts continue to inspect the scene. Interrogation of witnesses and victims is in progress. Forensic fire-technical, construction-technical, explosion-technical and medical examinations were appointed. According to the interlocutors of our newspaper, the night before, all the employees of the Criminal Code, serving the house, were summoned to the investigation department to testify. In addition, searches were carried out in the organization, documents were seized.

Against the background of the incident, Chelny is considering the option of organizing an unscheduled inspection of gas equipment in apartments and residential buildings. The final decision will be made after the official conclusion of the investigators. “On this issue, we are focused on the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. They make decisions on the circumstances of the incident, “- said today the first deputy head of the executive committee Ilya Zuev…

Photo: Evgeny Zhura

“And when at least for things will it be possible to drop in?”

The apartment residents who arrived this morning at the sight of their house grabbed their heads and did not hold back their tears. Today they were still not allowed through the cordon. “And when at least for things will it be possible to drop in?” – they were interested. Some were briefly allowed inside to pick up the essentials. As stated on the eve of the Deputy Minister of Construction of the Republic of Tatarstan Rinat Abdullin, home restoration work can take 2-3 months.

The head of the Avtozavodsky district of the city is on duty at the scene of the tragedy Viner Kharisov… According to him, an operational headquarters has been created on the spot to provide assistance to all victims. By the morning, 10 people had already contacted him: “At the moment, the social services of the district and the city are working in the courtyard. People are asked about who needs what. Officials have been identified to determine and allocate material assistance to all victims. We are in touch with all residents. As soon as the specialists give a sign, we will organize the evacuation of pets from the apartments. “

By the way, the first animals were rescued within a few minutes. To the delight of residents of one of the apartments, at some point, two rescuers came out of the entrance with a black lump in their hands and a cage. As it turned out, the residents’ pets, a hamster and a kitty, survived the night safely. The mistress of the tailed beast even shed a tear.

“The damage is being determined now. Today, financial support measures will be determined for all victims – both residents of the 11th entrance, where the explosion took place, and neighboring entrances, – Zuev added. – It will also be established whether it is possible to live in the neighboring entrances of this house, after which a decision will be made to move back into the apartments. Until that moment, all victims will be provided with temporary accommodation and hot meals. “

Against the background of the incident in Chelny, they are considering the option of organizing an unscheduled inspection of gas equipment in apartments and residential buildings

Photo: Evgeny Zhura

“My husband and I returned to Chelny only two weeks ago. I’m generally shocked “

The correspondent of “BUSINESS Online” managed to contact Galina Zagrieva – the mother of 22-year-old Adeline who died in the explosion. The woman, due to her condition, could not talk on the phone, but agreed to answer several questions in the messenger. Chelninka admitted that she had been away for the last six months. Judging by the description on the VKontakte page, Zagrieva earns by renting out housing on the Black Sea.

“My husband and I returned to Chelny only two weeks ago. I am generally shocked, ”Zagrieva said and noted that she had a good relationship with her neighbor, a 70-year-old single pensioner, Rochev.

At the same time, according to our information, this year Rochev came to the police several times and complained about Zagrieva. He told law enforcement officers that he had entered into an agreement with a neighbor to take care of him, and in return he had drawn up a rent agreement for an apartment of 300 thousand rubles. The last time, two days before the tragedy, Rochev wrote a statement to Zagrieva – she allegedly committed fraud by privatizing his apartment in her own name. The woman denies the accusations against her: “I haven’t signed any contract with him. I didn’t even know that he wrote something to the authorities there ”…

According to open data, Zagrieva is bankrupt. The decision was made on August 24, 2020 by the Arbitration Court of the Republic of Tatarstan. In relation to her, a procedure was introduced for the sale of property for a period of 6 months – until February 21, 2021. The term was repeatedly extended – everything stretched out until September this year. The court included claims in the register of the debtor’s claims totaling 4.7 million rubles. The bankruptcy estate included, for example, a 2018 LADA XRAY car.

PJSC KAMAZ, where Adelina Zagrieva worked, is ready to provide financial assistance to the girl’s relatives. “Zagrieva Adelina Railevna, born in 1999, came to work at AvtoZapchast KAMAZ LLC as a very young girl, following her older sister. Her short career at KAMAZ began on October 23, 2018 as a picker of products and tools in a small wholesale warehouse of the Deputy General Director for Logistics. She was in good standing in the brigade, she got down to business with great enthusiasm. She was benevolent, affable, cheerful, the soul of the company. In September 2021, she was transferred to the quality control bureau for spare parts and SKD of the division of the Deputy General Director for commercial work to the position of controller of materials, metals, semi-finished products and products. As colleagues note, Adeline had a great desire to develop in a new direction. The total work experience at AvtoZapchast KAMAZ LLC is three years, ”the company said. CEO of the auto giant Sergey Kogogin and the company’s management expressed deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

In addition, KAMAZ PTC will provide financial assistance to pensioners, former employees of the company, who were injured in a gas explosion.