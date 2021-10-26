You are not local: the US State Department has ranked Russians as “homeless nationalities” | Articles

The US State Department has recommended that Russians apply for US visas at the US Embassy in Warsaw. Citizens of the Russian Federation are now classified as “homeless,” that is, those who live in countries where there is no American diplomatic mission or the number of diplomatic mission employees is limited. Thus, the American side made the procedure for obtaining an American visa as complicated as possible. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

On the list between Libya and Syria

“The decision of the Russian authorities to prohibit the United States from retaining its state, hiring or contracting Russians or third-country nationals significantly affects our ability to provide consular services. The extremely limited number of consular workers in Russia does not allow us to provide visa and civil services in a normal manner, ”the State Department said.

Now you can apply for a visa to Warsaw. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called such a decision by the United States hell and sadism.

Photo: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

By its decision, the State Department formally ranked Russians among the “homeless nationalities” (Homeless Nationalities). This list usually includes states where Washington does not have a consular mission or the political situation is so unstable that diplomatic missions cannot consider applications from citizens. Then the applicants are assigned to the consulate of one or more countries. The list contains ten states: Venezuela, Iran, Yemen, Cuba, Libya, Syria, Somalia, South Sudan and Eritrea.

Barack offended

The ambassadorial wars between Russia and the United States began in 2016. US President Barack Obama on New Year’s Eve, before leaving office, accused Russia of meddling in the American elections and hastily expelled 35 Russian diplomats. Moscow responded just as harshly. This was followed by the mutual arrests of real estate, the closure of diplomatic missions, the expulsion of diplomats. In March of this year, Russia recalled its ambassador from the United States, Anatoly Antonov, and the head of the American diplomatic mission, John Sullivan, also flew home.

A new round of cooling took place in April. The Russian authorities have demanded that Americans stop hiring Russians and third-country nationals. They were the ones who accepted and processed visa documents. According to John Sullivan, the composition of American diplomatic missions has been reduced to 120 people.

In June, a meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States took place in Geneva. The ambassadors returned to their seats, and there was hope that the expulsion of diplomats would stop. Putin proposed to lift all restrictions and return to the situation in December 2016. The Americans promised to think it over, but they didn’t give an answer.

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna

In early October, the US Senate began another round of confrontation in relations with Moscow, calling on Joseph Biden to deliver an ultimatum to Russia: either expand the staff of the American embassy, ​​or agree to the expulsion of 300 Russian diplomats from Washington. “400 Russians work in America. There must be parity. We must respond proportionately, ”the appeal said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry replied that there are no such number of Russian diplomats in the American capital. The designated number also includes people employed in the mission to the UN, whose position is regulated by the relevant acts of international law, and not by treaties between the Russian Federation and the United States, as well as technical personnel. “Usually, Russian diplomatic missions abroad do not hire foreigners, they bring their own. If you can’t do something on your own, then they are hired in the host country. But these are one-time initiatives. For example, catering – waiters come with their dishes and ready-made food. Occasionally they hire local laundresses and gardeners. But this is rather an exception, ”Marina Karlova, widow of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who died in 2016 at the hands of a Turkish extremist, told Izvestia.

Workarounds

The US Embassy in Russia has been denying Russians a visa since May 1, citing a shortage of employees, with the exception of emigrants and diplomats. The figure skaters of the Russian national team, declared for the American Grand Prix in Las Vegas, had to contact the US Embassy in Uzbekistan. They were allowed into the competition, but made to worry.

At the end of September, the US ambassador to Russia announced that Washington was in favor of a predictable and stable relationship with Moscow. According to him, the United States “would like to issue more visas to Russians, but this is impossible without appropriate personnel.”

Russian travelers have to apply in other countries. It is almost impossible to schedule an interview. On the website, the diplomatic missions admit that they cannot issue visas to everyone.

Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna

“I am studying in the USA. The visa had already ceased to be valid and returned to Russia. It cannot be extended. I decided to act through Armenia, since there are many relatives there. I flew there, submitted my documents, but I was denied a visa, ”Russian Samvel Vardanyan complains to Izvestia.

Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies of the National Research University Higher School of Economics, said in an interview with Izvestia: “ The State Department’s statement means that there will be no normalization of consular and diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States in the near future. This is like a signal from Washington to the Russians that there are no illusions: you will no longer receive an American visa in the Russian Federation. And in the long term “, – the political scientist thinks.

According to the expert, the initiative of the American Foreign Ministry looks like a mockery. “Poland is the most unfriendly country to Russia, a member of NATO and the EU. It is difficult for Russians to come here. There are covid limitations. Unlike Hungary, Greece, Estonia, Poland does not accept Russians vaccinated with Sputnik V, there is no free movement of citizens between our countries. A person must have two passports: in one he must receive Schengen, the other must be given to the US Embassy to obtain an American visa. Obtaining an American visa becomes, in principle, impossible. This is a symbolic unfriendly move by the United States towards Russia. “, – believes Suslov.