Zakharova called the US decision on visas for Russians a real hell

The United States has turned the visa procedure into a real hell based on mockery on the verge of sadism, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. So she commented on the decision of the State Department to introduce Russians who are ready to apply for a visa to the United States in the category of “homeless nationalities.”

“This is a blow to families and relatives – those ties that form the living tissue of relations between countries and peoples inhabiting them. For people who sincerely believed the assurances of Western thought about freedom of movement. A blow has been inflicted on sports, science and many other things, ”- this is how Mrs. Zakharova assessed the US decision on the Telegram channel.

The US State Department classified Russians who want to get an American visa to the “homeless nationalities” (Homeless Nationalities). The list includes applicants from countries that do not have a consular mission, or from countries with an unstable political situation. Russians are offered to obtain a visa in Warsaw.

In addition to Russians, the list includes Cubans, Iranians, Libyans, Somalis, Syrians, Venezuelans, as well as people from Eritrea, South Sudan and Yemen.

