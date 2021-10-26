Zakharova mentioned “critters” when talking about Russian “psi-influence” on US diplomats

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on a report recently declassified in the United States by experts who named the reasons for the so-called “Havana syndrome” seen in many American diplomats around the world. Earlier, the United States called the use of mysterious radiation and acoustic weapons by the Cuban and Russian special services as the cause of the ailments that diplomats complained about. But the cause of the ailments turned out to be much more prosaic.

As Maria Zakharova said on the air of the Solovyov-LIFE YouTube channel, the American analytical report under the CLASSIFIED stamp was prepared back in 2018. American experts who conducted interviews with US diplomats, studied audio materials, came to the conclusion that “the cause of the ailment that mowed down American diplomats was common crickets” (anurogryllus celerinictus).

According to Zakharova, she has no time for jokes. The fact is that over the past four years, various US departments, including the current and previous presidential administrations, have publicly accused first the Cuban side, and then the Russian representatives “of harming American representatives through the use of certain psi-rays and radiation.”

“The result is crickets, and short-tailed crickets. I’m afraid to imagine what it would be like if the long-tailed crickets got down to business, ”Zakharova said.

Commenting on this situation, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, probably, not without subtext, said: “This is the name of the little creatures that put the world on the brink of another catastrophe and another conflict. I’m not joking right now.