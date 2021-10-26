Zuckerberg claims coordinated attempts to defame Facebook

NEW YORK, October 26. / TASS /. The management of the American company Facebook believes that there are coordinated attempts to defame it. This is stated in a statement by the head of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, published on Monday on his page in the eponymous social network.

According to Zuckerberg, “large organizations should be subject to scrutiny.” “Conscientious criticism helps us become better. But, in my opinion, what we are seeing now is a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to present a distorted picture of our company,” he said.

Companies do not have to independently make all decisions about their media policy, in some issues government regulation must be applied, Zuckerberg said.

“When we make decisions, we need to balance between notions of social justice, like free speech and reducing harmful content, or between introducing encryption for privacy and helping law enforcement agencies <...>. This is not primarily about money, but about balancing complex social values. I have repeatedly asked for regulation to be clear, because I don’t think companies should make so many decisions like this on their own, “he wrote.

Earlier on Monday, a number of global media outlets published a new series of investigations into the problems with Facebook. According to the Associated Press, 17 American media outlets contributed to The Facebook Papers. The journalists worked together to examine thousands of pages of internal company documents that were in the possession of former employee Frances Haugen. Based on the information received, they made a statement that Facebook’s management, in their own interests, neglected the principles of freedom of speech and equality, and also biased certain groups of users, guided by their linguistic or territorial affiliation or political status.

Fight against malicious content

Zuckerberg believes the company’s anti-malware tools are the best in the industry.

According to him, the management of Facebook in 2021 invested more than $ 5 billion in ensuring the safety of users of the social network. He noted that Facebook adheres to the principles of transparency, publishing quarterly reports on efforts to combat violators of social media rules, and the oversight council created in 2020 has become a “model of self-control” for the company. “As a result, I am confident that our anti-malware systems are leading the industry,” Zuckerberg said.

Investment in virtual reality

Facebook plans tens of billions of dollars in virtual reality investments over the next few years, Zuckerberg said in a statement.

“To show how important this is to our company, today we are announcing a change to our financial statements. Starting next quarter, we will begin disclosing Facebook Reality Labs financials separately from our other apps,” Zuckerberg said. into augmented and virtual reality “.

“In 2021, we expect that this will lead to a decrease in total operating profit by about $ 10 billion, investments will grow even more every year. [в течение] several years, “- said the head of the company.

Youth-oriented

Facebook should re-focus its development on young users between the ages of 18 and 29, rather than trying to reach as wide an audience as possible, Zuckerberg said.

One of the company’s goals, he said, is to transform all of its apps, which also include the social network Instagram and WhatsApp, “into the best services for young adults ranging in age from 18 to 29.”

Facebook CEO noted that over the past 10 years, due to the huge growth in popularity of their platforms, the company “has focused on serving everyone, our services have been tuned to be better for more people than young people.” During this time, competition in this area has become much more intense “especially with the growing popularity of [приложения] iMessage from Apple and its recent takeoff [видеосервиса] TikTok, “which Zuckerberg described as the company’s strongest competitor.