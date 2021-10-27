24 hours after the explosion in Baltiysk: what is happening now and how residents will be helped

All last night, policemen were on duty at the house to ensure the safety of property – windows were broken in some apartments, looters could climb in. “The guards were around the perimeter: the police, the National Guard, the military police, including the commander of the garrison, and the head of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs assisted. Therefore, both the entrance and the exit to the house are sufficiently controlled, ”said Sergey Melnikov, head of the Baltic city district administration, to Klops.

The results of an examination of house 24 on Ushakova Street showed that repairs must be made in two completely burnt rooms, the official said. Cosmetic finishing is required in three neighboring apartments, but glass replacement is necessary in almost the entire house. In some apartments, doors were knocked out, soot settled somewhere on the walls and ceilings.

When asked who will pay for the restoration work, the head of Baltiysk replied: “The apartments in which everything has burned out are municipal, so I have given an order for their restoration and improvement.”

In addition to the property belonging to the city, private property was also damaged. It is not yet clear whether the authorities will help the owners with the repairs. We intend to resolve this issue after the replacement of windows. And this will happen within at least two weeks.

“First you need to assess the scale, there are more than 200 windows (knocked out – ed.), The first priority is the windows, and then, I think, it is necessary to discuss further stages of restoration. It is necessary to determine who is to blame, ”said Oleg Turkin, head of the Fund for Overhaul, during a briefing in the regional government on Wednesday, October 27.

Residents cannot stay in apartments with a burning smell, without windows and doors. Four families – eight people – turned to the city administration with a request to accommodate them in a hotel. The people were accommodated in the Volna Hotel. According to Sergei Melnikov, work to eliminate the consequences of the explosion has already begun: the contractors have begun measurements and restored power supply at the entrance where the explosion occurred.

A local emergency regime has been declared in Baltiysk: “It will last until the full elimination of the consequences and will not affect the rest of the city’s residents in any way,” the head of the local administration said.

According to federal legislation, the emergency regime allows the authorities to repair everything as quickly as possible, avoiding tenders for the selection of contractors.

“It’s not summer outside, the autumn-winter period, we understand this, we need to quickly restore everything,” Melnikov summed up.