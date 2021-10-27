679 strength and 2.6 sec. up to 100 km / h :: Autonews

Chevrolet has unveiled the most powerful and fastest modification of the new generation Corvette sports car under the designation Z06. The mid-engined coupe got its engine from the C8.R race car that competes in the American IMSA endurance circuit races.

The new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is equipped with a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine developing 679 hp. and 623 Nm of torque. The company claims it is the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine ever installed in a production car.

The “red zone” of the engine is indicated at around 8300 rpm. The unit works together with an 8-speed robotic gearbox with two clutches.