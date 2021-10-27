679 strength and 2.6 sec. up to 100 km / h :: Autonews

Chevrolet has unveiled the most powerful and fastest modification of the new generation Corvette sports car under the designation Z06. The mid-engined coupe got its engine from the C8.R race car that competes in the American IMSA endurance circuit races.
The new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is equipped with a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine developing 679 hp. and 623 Nm of torque. The company claims it is the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine ever installed in a production car.
The “red zone” of the engine is indicated at around 8300 rpm. The unit works together with an 8-speed robotic gearbox with two clutches.
The supercar is capable of accelerating from standstill to 60 mph (97 km / h) in 2.6 seconds. The maximum speed of the car has not yet been specified.
Tests of the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 took place at the Nürburgring North Loop in Germany, as well as at the Belgian Spa-Francorchamps, where the 24 Hours of Le Mans is held.
Externally, the Corvette Z06 differs from the standard Corvette Stingray with a different front bumper in the style of the Corvette C8.R race car, as well as enlarged fenders, widened air intakes and new wheels. In addition, the car received an upgraded suspension with an extended track, six-piston Brembo brakes at the front.
US sales of the new supercar will begin in the summer of 2022. Car prices will be announced later. Chevrolet Corvette is not officially sold in Russia.
