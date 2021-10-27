A gas well was launched in Ukraine with a flow rate of almost 0.4 million cubic meters. m per day – Economy and business

KIEV, October 27. / TASS /. A new well was launched at the Yablunivskoye gas field in the Poltava region, Ukraine, with a daily flow rate of 365 thousand cubic meters. m. This is stated in the message of the company “Naftogaz of Ukraine” on Wednesday.

“Based on the results of testing a new well number 336 of the Yablunivskoye field, we received a flow rate of 365 thousand cubic meters per day. Tests and studies are continuing,” the company informed.

The well was drilled from May to October 2021, its design depth is 5,070 m.

The Yablunivskoye field is one of the largest in Ukraine. Its initial reserves were estimated at 117 billion cubic meters. m and 18 million tons of liquid hydrocarbons (condensate and oil). The field is in an active stage of development. According to various estimates, the residual gas reserves in it range from 30% to 48%.

Earlier, the head of Naftogaz, Yuriy Vitrenko, said that Ukraine would be able to achieve full and long-term self-sufficiency in gas within three to five years if it raises domestic production, establishes biogas production and improves energy efficiency. According to him, the country currently lacks about 10 billion cubic meters. meters of gas per year so as not to need to import it.