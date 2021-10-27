A million euros a day. Poland will pay a fine to the European Union over the dispute over the judicial system

Juri Wendik

BBC Russian Service

Hour ago

Photo author, Getty Images

The European Union on Wednesday took a new step in the conflict with the ruling conservative party “Law and Justice” in Poland. The European Court has ruled to fine Poland one million euros every day for not wanting to comply with EU requirements regarding the independence of the judiciary.

The highest court of the European Union, thus, agreed with the proposal of the European Commission: the initiative to fine Poland for failure to comply with last year’s decision of the European Court to terminate the work of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, the European Commission submitted to the European Court in September.

The Polish government was expectedly outraged by the decision of the court in Luxembourg. “The path of punishment and blackmail against our country is the wrong path. This is not the model within which the European Union – the Union of Independent States should act,” wrote the government spokesman Peter Müller.

The Polish authorities argue that according to European laws, the formation and operation of the country’s legal system is its internal affair. The EU replies that the issue is the separation of powers and the independence of the courts, and that it is in the interests of the EU as a whole that its central authorities should monitor the observance of these principles.

The debate about the reform of the Supreme Court, the Judicial Disciplinary Chamber and its dependence on the ruling party is part of a long and heated debate between Poland and Brussels and other EU countries over whether EU law should be placed above the national laws of the Union countries, or vice versa.

Laurent Pesch, professor of European law at Middlesex University in London, recalls that this is the third daily fine Poland has received from the European Court. The first two, 100 thousand and 500 thousand euros, were assigned for unwillingness to comply with the decisions of the European Court on deforestation in the protected Belovezhskaya Pushcha and on the closure of a mine on the border with the Czech Republic.

But the biggest financial losses threaten Poland along a different line of the same plot: the European Commission actually froze the transfer of tens of billions of euros to Poland from the pan-European fund to combat the consequences of the pandemic.

Dispute about the Disciplinary Chamber

The Disciplinary Chamber was established in 2018 as part of a judicial reform initiated by the ruling Law and Justice Party. It should consider misconduct by Supreme Court justices and misdemeanor appeals by rank-and-file judges, as well as prosecutors, lawyers and notaries.

At the same time, the members of the Disciplinary Chamber were appointed by the decision of the National Council of Judicial Proceedings, and the composition of this council, according to the Polish opposition, is completely controlled by the ruling party.

Thus, critics say, the ruling party, through the Disciplinary Chamber, can completely control all the judges of the countries, dismissing the unwanted ones.

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki argues that the EU should not interfere in the way a sovereign country builds its judicial system

In April 2020, the European Court of Justice ordered Poland to suspend the work of the Disciplinary Chamber pending its final verdict.

The Disciplinary Chamber stopped its activities for a little over a year, but complained about the decision of the European Court to the Constitutional Court of Poland. The government has promised the European Union to change the law on the DP, but – as part of a broader reform, and so far has not officially done anything.

In September, the European Commission asked the European Court of Justice to sentence Poland to a fine of one million euros every day for refusing to stop the work of the Disciplinary Commission. Moreover, Poland, most likely, will not be able to sabotage this punishment, referring to the supremacy of its laws, since the money will be deducted from the allocations from the EU budget.

Billion-euro dispute

In parallel this year, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asked the country’s Constitutional Court to decide which is more important – the Polish constitution or EU laws. The prime minister submitted this request for a different reason, but in fact it became part of a large dispute between Brussels and Warsaw about the priority of national and European laws.

The request to the Constitutional Court angered the central authorities of the European Union, which argue that the supremacy of EU laws in relation to the legislation of individual countries is spelled out in the fundamental treaties of the European Union, and Poland voluntarily joined these treaties and the union.

Photo author, SOPA Images Photo caption, After the Constitutional Court decided that the laws of Poland are more important than the European ones, thousands of Poles, opponents of the ruling PiS party, marched out for the EU. The photo shows a demonstration in Krakow.

In response to Morawiecki’s request to the Constitutional Court, the European Commission temporarily froze Poland’s access to its share in the pandemic pandemic fund, which is more than 50 billion euros in grants and soft loans.

The Polish Constitutional Court postponed the decision several times, but on October 7, it ruled, as expected, that the Polish constitution was more important than European laws.

The European Commission is considering other ways to punish Poland.

First, while the unofficial freeze, in fact bureaucratic sabotage of allocations to Poland from the “antiquated” fund by the European Commission, may turn into an official refusal: the regulation adopted last year allows the violating countries to be deprived of money from the EU funds.

In addition, EU documents allow for violations to deprive the country of the right to vote in the central authorities of the European Union.