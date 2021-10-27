A million euros a day. Poland will pay a fine to the European Union over the dispute over the judicial system

Cornelius Chandler
  • Juri Wendik
  • BBC Russian Service

Photo author, Getty Images

The European Union on Wednesday took a new step in the conflict with the ruling conservative party “Law and Justice” in Poland. The European Court has ruled to fine Poland one million euros every day for not wanting to comply with EU requirements regarding the independence of the judiciary.

The highest court of the European Union, thus, agreed with the proposal of the European Commission: the initiative to fine Poland for failure to comply with last year’s decision of the European Court to terminate the work of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, the European Commission submitted to the European Court in September.

The Polish government was expectedly outraged by the decision of the court in Luxembourg. “The path of punishment and blackmail against our country is the wrong path. This is not the model within which the European Union – the Union of Independent States should act,” wrote the government spokesman Peter Müller.

The Polish authorities argue that according to European laws, the formation and operation of the country’s legal system is its internal affair. The EU replies that the issue is the separation of powers and the independence of the courts, and that it is in the interests of the EU as a whole that its central authorities should monitor the observance of these principles.

