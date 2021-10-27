A prototype of Maserati’s new crossover crashed into a pillar. Photo: Autonews

The prototype of the new compact crossover Maserati Grecale was involved in an accident during road tests. The photos that appeared on Instagram show that the camouflaged car crashed into a pole. As Carscoops clarifies, the incident took place in Turin (Italy).

According to La Repubblica, no one was injured in the accident. Also, a Ford car was damaged in an accident. There is no information about the causes of the accident. The test prototype suffered serious damage to the front as a result of the accident.

The new Maserati crossover will be based on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, to which it will become a more luxurious and sporty alternative. The engine lineup will include 2.0-liter “turbo fours” with a capacity of 272 and 330 hp, as well as a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, producing over 500 horsepower. The engines will work in conjunction with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The crossover will be offered with both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive.

It is expected that the novelty will compete with the Porsche Macan, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC. The premiere of the crossover should take place in the near future, but sales of the model will begin no earlier than 2022.

