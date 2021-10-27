A suspect in the murder of banker Yakhontov and his family pleaded guilty | News | News

Detained in Belarus on suspicion of the murder of ex-banker Mikhail Yakhontov and his family in the west of Moscow, Andrei Skripkin confessed to the crime. This was reported on October 27 by Interfax with reference to an informed source.

It is noted that Skripkin will be handed over to Russian law enforcement agencies in the near future.

“During interrogation by a Belarusian investigator, Skripkin confessed. According to him, the murder was not planned and happened spontaneously, ”said the agency’s interlocutor.

He quoted the detainee’s assertion that he had come to Yakhontov’s “to discuss financial matters.”

According to Skripkin, the dialogue turned into a conflict, a fight ensued, during which he knocked down Yakhontov, tied him, and then all the other family members. As a result, having failed to get the businessman to fulfill his demands, Skripkin dealt with the whole family and left by car for Belarus.

Earlier on Wednesday, Skripkin was detained in Belarus. The man’s car was hijacked. He was tracked through the Potok system.

On the same day, the Kuntsevsky court of Moscow arrested Skripkin in absentia. He is charged under two articles – “Murder of two or more persons” (part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), as well as “Murder of a minor” (part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

On October 26, the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation reported that three people were found killed in an apartment in a residential building on Mosfilmovskaya Street in the capital. They turned out to be Mikhail Yakhontov, his wife and eight-year-old son. A criminal case was initiated under Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The fact that unknown persons threatened the banker a few days before his murder and demanded to return the money debt was told by the daughter of the murdered banker. Probably, it was about the debt of the Smolensk Bank – at the time of the collapse of the credit institution, the debt exceeded 19 billion rubles.

In 2016, Yakhontov was involved in a criminal case on the bankruptcy of Smolensk Bank. According to the investigation, top managers of the Moscow branch of the credit institution withdrew more than 600 million rubles to the accounts of controlled foreign companies, and deliberately bankrupted the bank.