Actor Dwayne Johnson unveils his first rap track – The City, 10.10.2021

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to try his hand at music and read a rap. You can listen to the verse from the “Fast and the Furious” star in the new track by rapper Tech N9ne called Face Off. Writes about this Variety.

In a song, lyrics from Johnson take 20 seconds or less. The actor invented his own part for the composition. The authorship of the passage is not difficult to notice, because the verse sounds like a motivational speech: “It’s about drive. It’s about power. We remain hungry. “

In addition to the track, the rapper and actor also presented a music video.

In an interview with Variety, Dwayne admitted that he has been following Tech N9ne for a long time. They met with the artist two years ago during the filming of the series “Players”. The other day, the rapper wrote a message to Johnson on Instagram and suggested a fit.

Initially, the actor was told that he just had to read a couple of lines at the end of the track, but “The Rock” wanted more and recorded a whole verse.

Dwayne Johnson actor I like music. If I manage to insert some musical element into my film, I always do it.

Rapper Tech N9ne himself said that he created the new track Face Off to inspire people in stadiums and gyms. According to him, the only one who could inspire energy in the audience was Dwayne Johnson. The musician noted the efforts of the actor and said that the actor would definitely conquer the world of rap if he wanted to.