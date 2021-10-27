https://ria.ru/20211027/reysy-1756424415.html
Additional subsidized flights to be launched from Omsk to Novosibirsk
OMSK, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Additional regular flights for fans will connect Omsk and Novosibirsk during the period of the World Ice Hockey Championship among juniors, the press service of the government said. took place on Tuesday 26 October. The world event starts on December 26, 2022. The authorities of neighboring regions have agreed that they will subsidize additional flights for flights between cities. “The government of the Omsk region, together with S7 Airlines, is organizing at least three additional regular flights between Omsk and Novosibirsk for fans and guests,” the press service of the regional government said. regions need to provide co-financing to launch additional flights. The Omsk Region will provide the necessary amount in the budget, the Governor of the Novosibirsk Region Andrey Travnikov noted that the region is also ready to allocate funds for these purposes.
