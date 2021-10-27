Adobe unveils new feature in Photoshop for NFT creators

Software developer Adobe has introduced a new feature in the graphics editor Photoshop targeted at non-fungible token (NFT) creators. Details were revealed by the company’s chief product officer Scott Belsky in the Decoder podcast.

According to him, the tool will allow you to prepare images in the form of NFTs and add additional information about the content creator. Potential NFT buyers can verify these credentials on the site.

“By adding social media and wallet addresses to your credentials, you can further convince consumers that you truly are the creator of your content,” the company said in a blog post.

Belsky noted that the development of the new solution was dictated by demand – artists complained about copying works of art created in Photoshop. Adobe will use an open source method to sign the image with the identity of the creator.

As part of the initiative, the company has partnered with NFT marketplaces OpenSea, KnownOrigin, Rarible and SuperRare. Content creators will also be able to showcase their NFTs on their personal Behance pages – these will include links to marketplaces.

Visa and artist Mika Johnson previously agreed to launch an educational project to help digital art creators learn about the potential of NFT.

In October, venture capital firm Sino Global Capital announced the creation of a $ 200 million fund to invest in DeFi and NFT infrastructure.

