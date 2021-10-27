Adobe’s NFT and Robinhood Disappointment: Crypto Market News From Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ 🙂 showcased a new feature in Photoshop for NFT creators, and the ECB selected 30 members of its digital advisory group – these and other important cryptocurrency news in our daily roundup.

Software developer Adobe has introduced a new feature in the graphics editor Photoshop aimed at creators of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Brokerage platform shares Robinhood markets Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 fell 8.5% in the post-trading session on October 26. The reason was a 78% decline – from $ 233 million to $ 51 million – in revenue related to digital asset trading in the third quarter.

The ECB has formed an advisory group on the potential development and dissemination of CBDCs. It includes 30 specialists from BBVA (MC :), Deutsche Bank AG (DE :), Societe Generale (PA :), European Payments Council, Stripe, IKEA and other organizations.

From November 3, users of the 99 applications created by the Brazilian ridesharing service will be able to buy and sell, writes CoinDesk.

Founded by Canadian firm 3iQ Digital Asset Management, the Bitcoin Fund (QBTCu.TO) is the first registered product of its kind in the Middle East, according to Trade Arabia.

The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina