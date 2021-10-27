https://ria.ru/20211027/doch-1756592117.html
Afghan sold his daughter for half a thousand dollars, a source said
A resident of Afghanistan, in extreme poverty, sold his 16-year-old daughter for $ 500, a source close to the family told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 27.10.2021
KABUL, October 27 – RIA Novosti. An Afghan man in extreme poverty sold his 16-year-old daughter for $ 500, a source close to the family told RIA Novosti in the province of Bagdis in the north-east of the country. According to the agency’s interlocutor, the girl’s name is Najiba, her father sold her to another family for 50,000 Afghans ($ 549.7). Earlier, another resident of Afghanistan told the Times newspaper that he had to sell his four-year-old daughter for $ 590 in In August, against the background of the withdrawal of the American contingent from the republic, the Taliban * militants captured all major cities and border crossings and declared the end of the twenty-year war. In early September, the militants announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first rule of the Taliban *. * A terrorist group banned in Russia
