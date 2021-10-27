After an emergency with an explosion, gas leaks were recorded in two houses of Chelny

Gas leaks were recorded in the houses of 18/31 in the village of ZYAB in Naberezhnye Chelny and in 54/21 of the new part of the auto city. The tenants complained about the smell to the Unified Duty Dispatch Service.

Employees of “Gorgaz” went to the houses. In the New City, they found that the leak was in the control valve at the entrance between the first and second floors in the sixth entrance. In the old part – in the apartment. The gas was leaking through a working tap in the kitchen. In both cases, specialists have eliminated the leaks.

Earlier, KazanFirst wrote about the explosion in the apartment of a 70-year-old resident of the autograd Vladimir Rochev… Four apartments at 48/20 were destroyed. A pensioner, two minors (brothers aged 11 and 17), a woman and a girl were injured. The latter died in the hospital. Adelina Zagrieva was 22 years old.

According to law enforcement officers, Rochev lived alone and was registered with a narcologist because of alcoholism. In 2010, the pensioner refused gas supply services. A plug was installed in the dwelling. Investigators opened a criminal case under the article “Performance of work or provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers.”

Read also: “You will forget for five minutes, and then you open your eyes and again a terrible picture in front of your face”