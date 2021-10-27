All together: see J-Lo and Ben Affleck walking with the kids

If earlier Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tried to spend their free time alone with each other, now they are increasingly organizing family weekends with their children. They spent the past weekend at the Universal CityWalk mall, located next to a huge theme park. Ben took 12-year-old Seraphina and nine-year-old Samuel with him, while J-Lo was in the company of his 13-year-old daughter Emma.



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with children.

The company had a bite to eat on the go, and then headed to the amusement park. Later, Ben and Jennifer retired to a cafe, and the next day the singer was seen walking with her 13-year-old son Max, but this time without Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez

According to an insider, the children of celebrities quickly hit it off. Affleck also gets along well with Lopez’s mom: in June, he took her to Las Vegas, where they spent money at the casino together. Rumor has it that the actor so willingly spends time with the singer’s family, because he plans to propose to her. “Ben wants to give him and Jennifer another chance. He plans to give her a romantic birthday surprise and propose to marry him, “- said the insider. True or not, we will find out very soon: on July 24, the singer will turn 52 years old.

Recall that the lovers already wanted to get married in 2003, but the day before the wedding they canceled the engagement. Now Affleck and Lopez have managed to iron out rough edges and solve problems that have hampered them in the past. Now they hope for a joint future and are looking for shared housing.

