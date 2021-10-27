Aluminum in Shanghai fell to 10-week low amid falling coal prices

Schedule of the December aluminum contract on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (in yuan) for the last year

Shanghai aluminum hit its lowest level in nearly 10 weeks on Wednesday, while the London contract fell to nearly eight-week lows as falling coal prices eased traders’ fears of supply shortages.

Smelting aluminum is an energy-intensive process and has been hit hard by the energy crisis in China, which has driven metal prices up alongside high coal prices in recent years.

However, thermal coal hit its bottom trade limit of 10% on Wednesday after China’s state planning authority said it had asked major coal-producing provinces to investigate and regulate illegal storage facilities and take measures to build up reserves.

The most liquid December aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 5% to 20,065 yuan a tonne, the lowest level since August 20. It later recovered slightly and closed at 20,135 yuan, down 4.6%, showing a decline for the sixth straight session.

Aluminum for three months’ delivery on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 3.8% to its lowest level since September 3 at $ 2,723 a tonne.

“The decline in coal prices is a short-term success. However, it remains to be seen whether the supply of coal and other energy will ultimately satisfy household demand, which is a priority, and then allow the industries to operate at full scale, ”analysts at ING said. “There are only two weeks left until the heating season, and this is becoming a litmus test.”

Other news

Spot nickel on the LME last sold at a $ 125 / t premium over the three-month CMNI0-3 contract, indicating a shortage in the near term supply as readily available LME stocks plummeted.

One side controls over 90% of the available zinc reserves and short-term futures on the LME, as shown by the LME data.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.3% to $ 9,663 a tonne at 07.05 GMT, zinc fell 1.5% to $ 3,373, tin fell 1.1% to $ 37,000 and nickel fell by 0.6% up to $ 19,970.

Copper in Shanghai fell 2% to 70,560 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 2.6% to 148,340 yuan and zinc fell 2.7% to 23,895 yuan.

